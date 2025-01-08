The West Wing Returns to Streaming This Week; Find Out Where You Can Watch It Besides Max

Max made a shocking move by removing The West Wing out of nowhere from its streaming platform. While this move that was made at the end of 2024 had left many fanatics of the series worried, the streamer has again added the Emmy-winning political drama to its service.

All the episodes of The West Wing are now available on Max that were added back on January 8, 2025, as reported by Deadline. But what if the streamer reverses its recent decision and you are stranded in the dark again? Well, we have got you covered.

Besides watching the highly acclaimed series, The West Wing, on Max, you can even purchase its individual episodes on Prime Video. The series is available, with all of its seasons to buy for $29.99 each.

However, if you wish to go for individual episodes, that is possible as well. The individual episodes of The West Wing are offered by Prime Video for $2.99 each.

Moreover, if you have a DVD or Blu-ray player, you can always go for physical copies of The West Wing. Buy it on Amazon in Blu-ray or DVD format. For those unversed, this purchase will get you all 156 episodes sorted into 28-42 discs.

However, the Blu-ray always comes with a little surprise. The Blu-ray and DVD format has even got bonus West Wing content that includes commentaries, as well as a few unaired scenes.

Per reports, the show was removed from Max as the “viewership hit a significant lull”; however, the good old days are back now.

