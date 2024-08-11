How Long Were Joshua Malina And Melissa Merwin Married? Find Out Amid The West Wing Alum's Divorce

The Scandal star Joshua Malina’s marriage sadly met its end as he and his former wife, Melissa Merwin, decided to part ways. After nearly three decades of married life, Malina and Merwin have now decided to proceed with divorce. As per recent reports Melissa Merwin has filed for divorce in LA court citing irreconcilable differences.

On August 2, 2024, Melissa Merwin filed for divorce from her nearly three decades of husband, Joshua Malina. As per PEOPLE, Merwin submitted her plea to the Los Angeles court citing “irreconcilable differences”, bringing an end to her decades-long married life. Surprisingly Merwin’s filing did not specify their date of separation, raising questions about the former couple's split.

Merwin further mentioned in her filing that she tied the knot with Joshua Malina back in 1996. She did not ask for any child support as the former couple no longer had any minor children. The couple do share two adult children though, including 22-year-old Avi and 26-year-old Daisy. Melissa Merwin however asked for spousal support from Joshua Malina.

Joshua Malina reportedly met his ex-wife, Melissa Merwin through his friendship with her sister Jennifer. The duo later got married in 1996 and became parents to their two children. The former couple has largely been private about their marital life. However, Malina did grab the spotlight back in 2021 when he took to Instagram to celebrate his 25th marriage anniversary.

The actor shared a black-and-white photo from their 1996 ceremony, captioning it as “I married this knockout 25 years ago today!” Similarly to Malina, Melissa Merwin is also involved in the entertainment industry and served as the costume designer for multiple renowned projects like Bad Girls, Point of No Return, Fallen, etc.

Well, it seems like Joshua Malina and Melissa Merwin’s romantic chapter has come to an end. It is to be seen though as to what beholds for them in the future. Malina will soon be seen making his stage return in What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank, which will run from October 4 to November 23, 2024, at the Marylebone Theatre in London.

