'The World's Changed': Eminem Opens Up About Moving On From His Slim Shady Persona

Slim Shady has been a persona of Eminem that is largely celebrated by his fans. However, the rapper has decided to leave his alter ego behind. The whole topic was retouched again, with the latest video released by Complex.

Let’s learn how the discussion went between, the Slim Shady and Marshall Mathers.

Marshal Mathers talks to Slim Shady

While the Without Me rapper made it all clear that he is leaving his rapping persona of Slim Shady all behind, through his recently released album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), he has come back touching the points again.

Alongside a July 2024 cover story by Complex a video titled Slim Shady vs. Marshall Mathers: The Face-Off was dropped as well on Tuesday, July 30.

In this video, one can hear both Marshall and Shady discuss the latter’s issues and how it all had affected the career of Eminem, throughout his 26-year rap journey.

Mathers is heard asking Shady in the video if he thinks it is funny to make people angry. He asked this question as Shady had thrashed his music release by saying, "People want to be entertained."

Further in the video, Mathers is also heard saying that he has become mature now and that his fanbase is all grown up as well.

"The world's changed. F**ing people are way more sensitive now,” Mathers continues in the video, adding that the Gen-Z looks at Shady on Monday and the next day they cancel him, every week.

Mathers also blamed Shady for having struggles with addiction and also losing his career, family as well as his life.

In the video, Mathers also stated that his life has been great since the time Shady was absent.

The Death of Slim Shady

The latest album by Eminem is called The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). It was released on July 12, 2024.

The rapper first teased the conceptual death of his alter ego, Slim Shady back in April through an Instagram video, in the style of Detroit Murder Files, which was inspired by the true crime series Unsolved Mysteries.

He then went on to drop another easter egg about Slim Shady’s demise through a fake obituary.

In the recently released single, Houdini, Eminem brought back Shady in its music video on May 31.

