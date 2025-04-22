The Young and the Restless April 21 Episode Recap: Claire Reveals Details of Kyle's Moving Proposal to Victoria and Nikki

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, which aired on April 21, 2025, Billy and Kyle have a chat at Crimspon Lights, where Kyle asks when the grand launch is happening. Billy says that he had a few tricks in his mind, which impresses Kyle, who later says that he had grown up and came to a realization that family matters the most.

At Society, Claire reveals to Victoria and Nikki that Kyle had asked her to move in. Neither Nikki nor Victoria was thrilled. Victoria asks her to be cautious. Nikki urges Claire to do what's best for her.

Clair was concerned that if she waited for Victor's approval, she could lose Kyle. Victoria lends her support and asks how long Victor could get away with his manipulative tactics. Claire confesses about falling for Kyle, during which Victoria warns that this was a huge step.

Kyle enters the scene and asks Claire what she needs to do. She replies with, “Not just me, we.”

Meanwhile, at the Genoa City Athletic Club, Phyllis sees that something was not right with Daniel, who confesses that it was a lot. She says to him that they had a fresh start ahead, which was something that they both needed.

Billy joins and asks if Daniel was in, but he could not give an answer. Daniel did not know what he wanted. He tells Billy to place him wherever he is fit. Phyllis had faith in him, but Billy wants someone with passion and creativity, which Daniel was not sure that he had left in him. He walks out, and so does Phyllis.

Phyllis catches up with Daniel. He apologizes to her and says about assuming that things would get easier, but they had not. Phyllis believes that if he had something to focus on, it would give him purpose. He expresses not seeing a position for himself at the company and asks her to carry on without him.

Daniel meets Tessa at the Crimson Lights. During their chat, she asks him what was going on. He reveals feeling as if his entire life was stalled, and he did not have any idea how to get past and move on.

