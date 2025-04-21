Did Kristen Stewart Drop Hint About Her At-Home Wedding With Dylan Meyer 3 Years Before Getting Married? Here’s What We Know

Kristen Stewart married her longtime partner, Dylan Meyer, in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home. Amid the congratulatory messages for the couple filling the internet, an old interview of the Twilight actress resurfaced, where she described what kind of ceremony she would prefer.

While making an appearance on Sirius XM’s Howard Stern Show in November 2021, the movie star shared that she thinks the at-home wedding is one of the best kinds.

While in conversation with the podcast host, Stewart revealed that she wanted a pretty chill party, where the couple would just do their vows, and they would be over with the ceremony. Elaborating further on the statements, the actress revealed, "I want to stay home. I want to be in LA so everyone can come.”

She further claimed, "I want it to be pretty chill. I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to, like, stand and do vows and f--king party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say, 'I love you' in front of all your friends."

At the time, Stewart and the film producer had been dating for nearly two years and already had been discussing their plans to settle down together. The duo had also locked upon the decor and food for their big day three years prior to tying the knot.

Adding to her conversation, the Charlie’s Angels star claimed, "We're either going to have, like, no one—we're just going to do it ourselves and just, like, not have somebody officiate to sort of, like, have another party involved in, like, our moment—but we did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings." She continued to say, "And so the idea of that man— that sweet, sweet spiky-headed man—coming to our wedding and officiating just makes me laugh so much."

Bringing her statements to reality, Stewart, who was in a relationship with Meyer since 2019, got married in a private ceremony, with only the couple’s family members and close friends in attendance.

