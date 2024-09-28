'There Were Set Rumors': The Bear Costars Jeremy Allen White And Molly Gordon's Chemistry Was Prominent Before Their Alleged Romance, Reveals Source

Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon had been exploring their on-screen romantic chemistry off camera long before they were spotted kissing in public on September 25. They, however, had not been exploring it for that long.

“There were set rumors early on that they had intense chemistry even when not filming,” a source told People recently of the two The Bear co-stars. The tipster, however, added that they “didn’t start hanging out romantically until a few weeks ago.”

Divulging intriguing tidbits about the duo’s budding romance, the insider said that White really seems into Molly, who is putting equal effort into getting to know him personally. The couple, per the source, are very affectionate and spend significant time together. They reportedly go on lunch dates, engage in deep conversations, and seem to have a great time together.

Despite living in NYC, Gordon, according to the publication’s source, has been “spending a lot of time in L.A.,” which is where White is based because of his kids, Ezer and Dolores. The Emmy winner shares them with his ex-wife, Addison Timlin.

On The Bear, Gordon stars as Claire, White’s character Carmy’s childhood sweetheart. The pair rekindle their bond upon Claire’s arrival in Season 2 of the show, with their connection soon turning romantic. The love-struck phase of their relationship, however, comes to a halt when Claire overhears Carmy blaming her for his failing restaurant. She walks out of his life during the finale episode of the season but appears in flashbacks multiple times during Season 3.

Before White and Gordon’s romance made headlines this week, the actor had been linked to singer Rosalia. The duo were affiliated together for the first time in October 2023 and were seen holding hands in public by December. They were abundantly photographed in the first half of this year before supposedly parting ways in July, after being spotted together for the last time at an event for his hit Hulu show.

On the day pictures of White and Gordon were taken, Rosalia was celebrating her birthday in Paris with her celebrity friends, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and more.

Back to White’s current flame, Molly, per our research, has been making her name in showbiz long before her appearance on The Bear. She is apparently regarded as a triple threat, known not just for her acting but also for her proficiencies in scriptwriting and directing.

