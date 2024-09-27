Who Is Molly Gordon? All We Know About Actress As She Is Spotted Kissing The Bear Costar Jeremy Allen White

It appears that actors Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon are more than just co-stars, and they turned everyone's heads when they were spotted sharing a kiss with one another in Los Angeles, per People magazine.

To refresh your memory, Gordon appeared as White’s love interest in season 2 of The Bear series. According to the publication, they were seen on September 25, Wednesday, during which the lead of the show donned a yellow sweater and blue jeans, and she wore a pink jacket with beige cargo pants.

Apart from her appearance in the FX series, she has worked on many other projects as well, making for an interesting yet impressive career trajectory.

Not many know, but she hails from an artistic family, as her mother is a writer and director, Jessie Nelson, and her father is a director, Bryan Gordon. Born in Los Angeles, she has always shown interest in acting and performing on stage, starting her journey at the age of four by starring in the productions of Fiddler on the Roof, per Wikipedia.

She debuted in films by starring in I Am Sam (2001), and in 2005 she appeared in Bewitched. Gordon performed in multiple minor roles on television, in film production, and off-broadway.

Making her portfolio more interesting, it was announced that along with being on screen, the actress would go off-screen and co-direct and produce musical comedy Theater Camp, which is inspired by the 2020 short film of the same name.

Advertisement

The movie was screened at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. While she was in the process of editing the aforementioned project, Gordon was offered the role in The Bear as Claire, per the website.

Apart from the above-mentioned ventures, she has also appeared in Booksmart, Shiva Baby, Life Of The Party, Am I OK?, Good Boys, Animal Kingdom, You People, The Broken Hearts Gallery, and many more.

Talking about the intimate moment she had with White that grabbed the headlines, it’s safe to say that it surely surprised people, as before linking with her, it was speculated that he and singer Rosalia were dating.

They were spotted for the first time at a farmer's market in October 2023, and after that, they were spotted with each other on many other occasions, making their last spotting in July in Los Angeles, per People magazine.

ALSO READ: Keith Urban Shares He Feels Proud Watching Taylor Swift 'Grow in Public'; 'It's Pretty Brutal Because...'