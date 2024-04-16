‘Stop Being Delusional’: Travis Barker’s Daughter Has a Message for People Speculating She Got Plastic Surgery

Alabama Barker defends herself yet again!

The 18-year-old daughter of the Blink 182 drummer and Shanna Moakler is often hounded with plastic surgery accusations. This time, she didn’t sugarcoat it as she clapped back at haters.

Alabama Barker calls her haters ‘delusional’

The Instagram personality recently posted bikini-clad pictures flaunting her body on social media. A user was quick to remark she had “plastic surgery on everything.” She replied to the comment, “Hey, let’s stop being delusional.”

In the picture, she wore a laced-up mini skirt with a matching jacket over her shoulders.

Alabama calls herself a natural beauty

It wasn’t the first time the Meet The Barkers alum defended herself against surgery claims. Two months ago, a user commented on one of her photos, “This child has done a lot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age, I hope she doesn't overdo it! She looks good now!”

Barker humbly replied to the comment at the time. "I really appreciate the love! I'm natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I'm naturally beautiful," she said.

She previously admitted to her fans that she often fights off the urge to “bite back” at haters. “Then I look at those people, like really look at them,” she wrote. “What kind of life they’re living. The choice they’re making. The things they do. Compared to who I am, what I do & how I live,” she said. “And that, itself keeps me humble,” Barker added.

Alabama faces body-shaming on social media

Apart from surgery claims, she is often attacked for her body on social media. Alabama, who was once naturally chubby, credited her “thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease” behind her weight gain.

In August 2023, she also called out people commenting on her looks in paparazzi pictures. “I would love to see you guys getting random pictures taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, middle of the sentence, with your mouth wide open,” she said. “Let’s see how beautiful you look.” Alabama is the youngest child of Travis Barker and ex-wife Moakler, who also share 20-year-old Ladon Barker.