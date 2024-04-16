‘Stop Being Delusional’: Travis Barker’s Daughter Has a Message for People Speculating She Got Plastic Surgery

Alabama Barker responds to haters accusing her of getting “plastic surgery on everything." The 18-year-old who is often bullied on social media for her looks claps back!

By Shreya Patnaik
Published on Apr 16, 2024  |  08:46 PM IST |  3.3K
Instagram
Alabama Barker (via Instagram)

Alabama Barker defends herself yet again!

The 18-year-old daughter of the Blink 182 drummer and Shanna Moakler is often hounded with plastic surgery accusations. This time, she didn’t sugarcoat it as she clapped back at haters.

 

Alabama Barker calls her haters ‘delusional’

The Instagram personality recently posted bikini-clad pictures flaunting her body on social media. A user was quick to remark she had “plastic surgery on everything.” She replied to the comment, “Hey, let’s stop being delusional.” 

In the picture, she wore a laced-up mini skirt with a matching jacket over her shoulders. 

 


Alabama calls herself a natural beauty

It wasn’t the first time the Meet The Barkers alum defended herself against surgery claims. Two months ago, a user commented on one of her photos, “This child has done a lot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age, I hope she doesn't overdo it! She looks good now!”

Barker humbly replied to the comment at the time. “I really appreciate the love! I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful,” she said. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Related Stories

Katy Perry's Wardrobe Mishap Steals Spotlight on American Idol
entertainment
Katy Perry's Wardrobe Mishap Steals Spotlight on American Idol
‘It’s Just About Love’: Actress Anne Hathaway On Her New Film The Idea Of You
entertainment
‘It’s Just About Love’: Actress Anne Hathaway On Her New Film The Idea Of You

She previously admitted to her fans that she often fights off the urge to “bite back” at haters. “Then I look at those people, like really look at them,” she wrote. “What kind of life they’re living. The choice they’re making. The things they do. Compared to who I am, what I do & how I live,” she said. “And that, itself keeps me humble,” Barker added. 

Advertisement

 


Alabama faces body-shaming on social media

Apart from surgery claims, she is often attacked for her body on social media. Alabama, who was once naturally chubby, credited her “thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease” behind her weight gain. 

Advertisement

In August 2023, she also called out people commenting on her looks in paparazzi pictures. “I would love to see you guys getting random pictures taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, middle of the sentence, with your mouth wide open,” she said. “Let’s see how beautiful you look.” Alabama is the youngest child of Travis Barker and ex-wife Moakler, who also share 20-year-old Ladon Barker. 

 

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shreya Patnaik

Shreya, a content writer

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles