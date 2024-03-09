THIS Is How Much Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Spent on National TV Ads to Become the Top Spender Among 2024 Oscars Best Picture Nominees

It might seem like a movie directed by Nolan wouldn't need a lot of money spent on promotion. But the studios didn't think that way. The movie that is nominated for an Oscar in 2024 did spend a lot.

Universal Studios has also made a lot of money from the movie, but the amount they spent on advertising helped Nolan's historical drama become the top spender out of all the movies nominated for Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars.

Let's look at how much was spent and what the studios got back in return.

Oppenheimer’s spending

The movie that shows the beginning of the nuclear age made it onto the list of nominees for Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars. But that's not all. The movie has been nominated in a total of 13 categories at this year's Oscars, and people say it's the most likely to win the Best Picture award.

If we talk about the movie, it definitely deserves the nomination and is a strong contender.

On top of that, Oppenheimer is also a movie that spent a lot on its promotion. According to data from TV and streaming ad measurement company iSpot, Oppenheimer spent an estimated $25.7 million on national TV ads from Jan. 1, 2023 to Feb. 29, 2024.

When we look at the profits that the Universal Studio movie made, the investment seems very small. Oppenheimer was a global hit and made a huge $958 million at the box office.

Other 2024 Oscar-nominated movies that spent on ads

Among the movies nominated for best picture this year, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest, and Anatomy of a Fall didn't spend anything on advertising.

However, Apple's Killers of the Flower Moon comes in second place, reportedly investing $17.8 million. The Martin Scorsese-directed film is another contender that has been nominated for the 2024 Oscars in the best picture category, along with 9 other nominations.

Next in line is Barbie, a movie with 8 nominations. The Mattel movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, made $1.44 billion at the global box office. When it comes to investment, the Warner Bros. movie spent $9.6 million on national TV ads, according to iSpot.

iSpot has also released estimates for The Holdovers, American Fiction, Poor Things, and Maestro, showing they spent between $4 million and $6 million on national TV ads.

The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Keep your fingers crossed and hope that your favorite movie wins.

