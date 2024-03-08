Academy Awards 2024: From Oppenheimer, Barbie to Poor Things; Movies with Most Nominations at Oscars This Year

The Academy Awards are less than a week away, and we can't control our excitement. As last year had already filled everyone up with eagerness and uncontrollable wait after watching the thrilling movies, the nominations have now made each movie buff desperate to know which movie would win in the best picture category.

Whoever wins in the aforementioned category still has a chance to claim awards within the other nominations, as most of these movies are in the list of not just one but several categories.

What are the categories, and what are the names of these movies? Let's find out.

Oppenheimer

It had to be amongst the top ones. The Christopher Nolan-directed historical epic discussing the start of the nuclear age was the most anticipated movie of 2023. It created a huge buzz, and people have not gotten over it yet. Starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, and other fabulous cast members, one could not take his eye off the screen even for a second.

The movie had such intense scenes and a story that the audience almost felt their hearts heavy, even when the credits rolled over.

Advertisement

Oppenheimer is leading by being nominated for 13 categories.

Categories

Best Picture

Best Actor- Cillian Murphy

Best Supporting Actress- Emily Blunt

Best Supporting Actor- Robert Downey Jr.

Best Director- Christopher Nolan

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Score

Best Costume Design

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling

Best Production Design

Best Sound

Best Film Editing

Best Cinematography

Poor Things

The second film nominated in the most categories is Poor Things. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things is a feminist fantasy movie in which an orthodox scientist brings a young woman back to life. In the new world, the girl who is no longer bound to her prejudices stands for equality and liberation.

Another movie with a mind-blowing cast that includes Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, and others is a comedy-sci-fi flick.

Poor Things has been nominated within 11 categories.

Categories

Best Picture

Best Actress- Emma Stone

Best Supporting Actor- Mark Ruffalo

Best Director- Yorgos Lanthimos

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Score

Best Costume Design

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling

Best Production Design

Best Film Editing

Best Cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon

Another evident and deserving movie is not just nominated for Best Picture. This movie has made Martin Scorsese the oldest director to be nominated at 81. The film depicts a serious chapter of American history. It is a historical crime drama telling the story of a tragic conspiracy of the Osage Nation.

It is about greed, oil, and how the cruel history is shown on the big screen.

Killers of the Flower Moon has received 10 nominations

Categories

Best Picture

Best Actress- Lily Gladstone

Best Supporting Actor- Robert de Niro

Best Director- Martin Scorsese

Best Original Song- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) (Scott George)

Best Original Score

Best Costume Design

Best Production Design

Best Film Editing

Best Cinematography

Barbie

Advertisement

Mattel has now stepped into the film industry, and with its first-ever live-action feature, it brought forth a huge army of people wearing pink to the theatres. The Greta Gerwig-directed movie was one of the biggest box hits last year.

It was released alongside Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, leading to the invention of a new term, Barbenheimer. The movie was appreciated by millions through memes and hearts.

Barbie has been nominated for 8 categories.

Categories

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actress- America Ferrera

Best Supporting Actor- Ryan Gosling

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Song- I’m Just Ken (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

Best Original Song- What Was I Made For? (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)

Best Costume Design

Best Production Design

Anatomy of a Fall

An intense courtroom drama, also in a foreign language, Anatomy of a Fall, describes everything that could go wrong if you hear just one side of the story. The name itself defines the whole movie, and hence, we would not like to spoil the fun for you.

Directed by Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall is about a woman on trial for the murder of her husband.

The movie has been nominated for 5 categories.

Categories

Best Picture

Best Actress- Sandra Huller

Best Director- Justine Triet

Best Screenplay

Best Film Editing

These were the movies that were nominated for the most categories and included in the list of best pictures. Other than the aforementioned movies, the best picture category includes American Fiction, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives, and The Zone of Interest.

The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2024 Predictions: Pinkvilla Picks Victors Of The Top 6 Categories