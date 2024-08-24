Throwback: Keanu Reeves Once Snubbed an Iconic Role Because of THIS Reason

Keanu Reeves never disappoints his fans. Known for his captivating performances as a romantic hero, brooding anti-hero, and in other roles, he is one of Hollywood’s most popular and versatile actors. Reeves has been part of iconic projects like The Matrix, John Wick, and Speed. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with great directors and demonstrated a keen sense for selecting the right scripts.

Early in his career, however, Reeves was still learning how to choose the best projects. His judgment developed through trial and error, which is why he missed out on a significant role in one of Charlie Sheen’s movies.

Back in 1986, Keanu Reeves was offered the lead role in Charlie Sheen's Platoon, a critically acclaimed film directed by Oliver Stone. The movie featured an ensemble cast, including Willem Dafoe, Johnny Depp, and Tom Berenger. Although fans loved Sheen’s portrayal of Chris Taylor, Reeves had the opportunity to present a different take on the character.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Oliver Stone revealed that the production team was considering Reeves for the role. However, Reeves turned it down due to his aversion to violence. Stone explained, "Keanu turned it down because of the violence. He didn’t want to do violence." At that time, Reeves was cautious about taking on violent roles, as he was still building his acting career.

Well, then Keanu clearly learned his lesson after passing the character over to Charlie Sheen. Platoon then became one of the successful movies of that era made with a limited budget. Not only that, it also got eight Academy Award nominations in different categories and won four of them.

However, it is quite ironic that the actor is now known for donning the role in the John Wick film franchise, which is all about violence, brutal killings, and chasing scenes. If he had said yes to Platoon, then probably his career would have looked differently, as he would get a different kind of attention for featuring in an Oscar-winning film. On the other hand, this opportunity gave Charlie Sheen to showcase his talent as an actor in the movie.

