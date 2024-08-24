WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter’s Music Video Taste Ft Scream Queen Jenna Ortega Is A Bloodbath You Don’t Want To Miss

Sabrina Carpenter gets into a bloody feud with Jenna Ortega—the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend in Taste music video, the third single of her album Short n' Sweet. The song is about jealousy and insecurity when an ex-boyfriend starts dating a new girl, testing the other’s lingering feelings and outbursts of hatred.

The scenes in the music video are inspired by some of Hollywood’s classic titles like dark comedy Death Becomes Her with the immortal Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn and revenge flick Kill Bill with Uma Thurman. Carpenter and Ortega are in an endless gory fight, from torturing each others’ voodoo dolls to stabbing, shooting, and decapitating one another!

The video starts with the Please Please Please singer arranging her weapons on a bed and picking the one she’d use to murder her ex’s girlfriend (Ortega). She stabs a dummy figure instead and finds Ortega pointing a gun at her. “Heard you’re back together and if that’s true. You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissing you” plays in the background.

Throughout the music video, the pop star is impaled on a fence, gets set on fire, and gets her arm chopped at the hands of Ortega. Meanwhile, the latter gets her eye stabbed and breaks some bones when Carpenter tortures her voodoo doll.

However, the video has a twist when Ortega accidentally murders the boyfriend, hinting that it's ultimately the guy who’s at fault. At his funeral, the girls bond over their ex’s toxic traits. "Very insecure!" Ortega notes. "Very insecure!" Carpenter cackles. "You kill me."

Taste is the third single from the pop star’s sixth studio album Short n' Sweet, a follow-up of her album Emails I Can't Send. Her previous singles from the newest album including Espresso and Please Please Please became internet sensations and record-breaking, becoming some of Carpenter’s biggest hits of all time!

In a recent interview with Variety, the Nonsense singer teased her album’s vibe. “I love the faces of the ’60s and ’90s — old Hollywood, flirty and fun. This is definitely the vibe of my album,” she said at the time.

The Wednesday actress also has a lot to look forward to including Tim Burton’s highly-anticipated Beetlejuice sequel in which she plays the daughter of Winona Ryder's iconic Lydia Deetz, Astrid. The star-studded film will hit the theaters on September 6.