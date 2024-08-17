Throwback: When Pedro Pascal Called Willem Dafoe The 'Greatest American Actor' Of His Lifetime

Pedro Pascal had once called Willem Dafoe as the "greatest American actor in our lifetime" as he explained how much he admired the acting legend.

During the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony of awarding a star to Dafoe, Pascal did not hold back in showering the 69-year-old actor with praises saying he was his best teacher ever. The event was also graced by Patricia Arquette, Mark Ruffalo, and Guillermo Del Toro.

In this tribute on stage, Pascal recollected how watching Dafoe in Platoon with his dad in 1986 when he was 10 years old moved him emotionally and made him want to be an actor. He said, "Willem is a good time and an amazing friend." And to this Dafoe replied, "That's beautiful, but it also makes me feel old."

For Pascal, the Spider-Man actor redefined rebellion and originality, having mixed them with generosity, integrity and kindness. He also talked about his meeting with him in China where they met on his birthday before working together again for The Great Wall (2017).

Pascal described this movie star’s significance for himself admitting that Dafoe was the greatest American actor of their generation who had an incomparable career. At the end of his speech Pascal thanked Dafoe for his contributions as an artist. He emphasized, "I’ll go as far to say he is the greatest American actor in our lifetime. You cannot compare his career to anyone’s, truthfully. So it is our fortune to have him and I personally am very grateful."

Dafoe also thanked his fans who had gathered for him along with his friends who came out to support him at the ceremony. He took to stage to say, "I can’t stop smiling I feel like a real idiot, this is wonderful."

The four-time Academy Award nominee shared his thoughts on the significance of the arts and entertainment community. He emphasized that shared experiences and storytelling help build connections that encourage important conversations, particularly as people become increasingly disconnected in the midst of rapid technological advancements.

Willem Dafoe had significant contributions to major Hollywood films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, American Psycho, Death Note, Poor Things, The Lighthouse, Nosferatu, Kinds of Kindness, John Wick, and more. He also collaborated with West Anderson five times. He is also supposed to appear together with Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Monica Bellucci, and Jenna Ortega in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

