Charlie Sheen's Former Partners Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller Are Filming a Show Together? Find Out

Popular American actresses Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller seem to have more in common than just an ex-husband. On July 28, they were spotted in Malibu having a meal with their families and three of Sheen’s kids—Lola, 19, and Sami, 20, from Richards, and Max, 15, from Mueller—while apparently filming for a TV show.

Photos obtained by Page Six show Denise Richards , 53, and Brooke Mueller , 46, talking at a picnic table while a cameraman filmed them. Other photos show Richards and her daughters and Mueller and her son preparing a meal together. Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers, was also present.

The filming was probably for Denise Richards' new E! docuseries, Denise Richards and the Wild Things, announced on June 10. The series, named after her 1998 movie Wild Things, features Richards and her family, who are excited to return to reality TV.

Denise Richards noted that Sami and Lola were just 3 and 4 when they first shared their story on her previous reality show, Denise Richards: It’s Complicated. She explained that the new series is an ideal fit for them, as their lives are filled with fun, love, and unpredictability. They are excited for the audience to join them on this new adventure. The series is set to be released in 2025.

Advertisement

If Mueller and Richards' family reunion is shown in the series, it will probably mention Sheen, 58, their shared ex-husband. Mueller was married to Sheen from 2008 to 2011, after Richards. They still co-parent their children together.

Earlier this year, Sheen told PEOPLE that Mueller is struggling with her sobriety while he has been sober for six years. He mentioned that his youngest kids, 15-year-old twins Max and Bob, are proud of him and that he understands what their mother is going through.

Two and a Half Men star Sheen believes his kids are grateful to have a dad who is present, responsible, and reliable.

He and Mueller share custody of their twins, but he received an emergency order in January allowing him sole custody if Mueller relapses.

Regarding his relationship with Richards, Sheen said they are now "super friendly" and manage their past issues with humor.

ALSO READ 'It's Been Three Years': Here's How Ashton Kutcher Once Reacted To Charlie Sheen's Trolling