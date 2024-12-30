Throwback: When Cardi B Was Accused Of Using Fingernails To Assault Her Security Guard

Cardi B was sued by her security guard back in 2018, as the Please Me rapper had allegedly tried to assault her. The female security guard, Emani Ellis, had filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County in which she claimed that the Invasion of Privacy hitmaker had abused her.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the court documents claimed that Cardi B had struck her security guard in the head and face, as well as on the body, having malicious intent.

As per the allegations that were made by Emani Ellis’ attorney, the I Like It rapper had used her “long fingernails and sharp objects, causing Ellis to sustain facial injuries, including cuts on Ellis’ face.”

The attorney further alleged that the cuts Ellis suffered from had later turned into facial scars, following which the security guard had to receive plastic surgery.

In the lawsuit, the attorney further mentioned that Cardi B had even swung at Emani Ellis “to strike her in the face and body.”

According to a report by Radar Online, Ellis mentioned that she had to suffer from anxiety, mental pain, and severe physical ailments. The guard's lawsuit also states that she needed medical as well as psychological attention further, following the alleged assault.

Per a report by Inquisitr, Cardi B was expecting her first child, Kulture, back when the alleged altercation had happened. The artist had left an appointment with a doctor and had not made any public announcements. However, the feud began when the Be Careful rapper asked Emani Ellis to stop filming her.

Following this, a heated debate blew up between Cardi B and the guard, which was later controlled by a building staff.

However, as per court filings, Ellis’s attorney claimed that Cardi B even “exploited” her status to have Emani Ellis removed from her employment.

