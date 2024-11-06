Why Did Cardi B Delete Her Election Night Video? Hurricanes Comment Controversy Explained

Cardi B is known for her straightforward opinions, often voicing her thoughts on various celebrities and situations, which sometimes leads to controversy and backlash. Most recently, she stirred up reactions with her comment, “This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes,” according to Deadline.

During the election campaign, as Donald Trump began to gain traction in several swing states, the rapper tweeted, “We need a Hail Mary.” She then also posted a brief video that quickly garnered her backlash.

As per Deadline, Cardi shared a clip with a face filter and said, “This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes.” The statement did not contain any context.

However, it was reportedly posted after Trump's victory in states including North Carolina, Texas, and Florida, which were previously affected by hurricanes.

It did not take long for netizens to react to this statement and slam the rapper. Cardi soon deleted the video after posting it.

According to the publication, the vocalist later took to Instagram and did a live session, during which she expressed that she hoped Kamala Harris was aware that no matter what happened that night, millions of people were “proud” of her.

Apart from Cardi, many other influential celebrities have been active throughout the presidential election, urging people to vote and stand in long lines to cast their respective ballots.

Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Anne Hathaway, Lizzo, Beyonce, Rihanna, Usher, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Coolidge, Kerry Washington, Megan Thee Stallion, Lea DeLaria, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jessica Alba, and many more were actively posting about the election and the candidate they supported.

Advertisement

Paul Rudd made a significant impact when he surprised everyone by visiting Temple University in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, providing water to those who had been waiting in long lines to vote, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, Sabrina Carpenter has shown efforts leading up to election day. It was revealed that she registered more voters than any other artist this year for the presidential election during her Short N’ Sweet tour.

ALSO READ: 'A Beautiful, Emotional Journey': Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Share Insight on Their ‘Wicked’ Set Bond