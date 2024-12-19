Cardi B Challenges Offset to Finalize Divorce Amid Heated Social Media Spat: ‘You Sound Like a Dummy’

Cardi B demands her estranged husband, Offset, sign the divorce papers immediately, but the Migos rapper made it clear in no soft words that he won’t do so until Cardi agrees to split custody of their three kids.

The soon-to-be exes engaged in a heated back-and-forth on Wednesday, December 18, on X, slamming one another amid their contentious divorce. Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, tweeted that Offset, born Kiari Cephus, was a “babymomma acting a** b***h.” Offset, 33, replied in a now-deleted tweet: “I’m baby mama now cuz u lied for no reason, used me as sacrifice off a comment from a stranger.”

Offset then added that the WAP hitmaker, 32, should stop making herself “look like a h**” who is only focused on “d**k” and trying to make him look like the bad guy.

Cardi B responded: “So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d**k?? You sound like a dummy… trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning, trying to push a narrative to these people.”

The mom of three then, as mentioned earlier, asked her husband to sign the divorce papers and be on his way.

The Versace rapper replied, calling Cardi “single and miserable” before alleging that she had mentioned him in all of her live chats on X Spaces. The I Like It rapper shot down her ex’s shade, writing that he’s just angry because she is enjoying her life and men are interested in her despite her being a mom of three and in her 30s.

Offset then told Cardi he wasn’t signing the divorce papers until she agreed to split custody of Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and their newborn baby girl, 3 months.

The Wednesday back-and-forth on X came days after the Clout rapper reunited with Offset in a Miami nightclub to celebrate his birthday. In one video shared online and reported by myriad media outlets, the dad of six watched as Cardi seductively danced from her separate VIP section. At one point in the video, he was seen throwing wads of cash at her—an action she did not appear impressed by.

Offset and Cardi B’s past X rants included the former claiming Cardi committed infidelity while she was pregnant with their third child and her calling him a “dirty a** narcissist” while expressing that she wished he died.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in August, only a day after she announced she was expecting their third child.

