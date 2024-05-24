'That's Been Tremendous Fun': Christopher Nolan Recalls Changes In His Early Career Plans

Christopher Nolan is one of the most in-demand directors whose several movies have achieved iconic status in the industry. Recently, Nolan opened up about his professional career in the film industry and reflected on his initial career plans.

The director revealed that he considered following those plans he made early on in his journey as a filmmaker. However, as Nolan now looks back, he said things would have been boring had he followed his initial career plans, which he initially planned to accomplish.

Christopher Nolan talked about his initial career plans

Christopher Nolan is one of the most highly influential and well-accomplished filmmakers whose films often dominate the box office.

His love for filmmaking began at a young age, as before stepping into the Hollywood film industry, Nolan made a few short films and made his feature film debut with his 1998 neo-noir crime thriller movie Following.

He then shot to superstardom with his mystery psychology thriller film Memento (2000), and since then, there has been no turning back as he delivered back-to-back blockbuster projects. He recently won his first Academy Award (Best Director) for directing his 2023 epic biographical thriller drama film Oppenheimer.

In a recent candid interview with Empire Online, The 53-year-old director sat down to chat about his professional journey in the industry and reflected on how his initial career plans have changed.

He shared how he had made some plans to achieve and had ideas he wanted to work on early on in his career, saying, “As a young man, I had a list of, however many I’d worked out, 12 or 13 films. I had a lot of ideas and a lot of very specific things that I was going to do. And I look back, and I haven’t done any of them; they all changed."

Nolan further shared, “When you plan ahead too far in the movie business, you’re not taking into account the shifting sands of culture under your feet… [Cinema] evolves. And part of your job as a filmmaker is to be open to being part of that evolution.”

The Interstellar director then explained, “That’s been tremendous fun. It would have been very boring to have done things exactly the way I thought I was going to do them.”

Christopher Nolan aims to create something new with his unique filmmaking style

During the interview, Christopher Nolan also revealed that one of his goals is always to create something different using his filmmaking techniques and to contribute something new and unique to the overall landscape of cinema.

As he told the outlet, “You’re trying to add something to the body of work of movies, generally. You’re trying to do something a little bit different. Even if it’s a few things you’ve seen before, you’re trying to help evolve the language with other filmmakers of your generation.”

Nolan is a directing genius whose films often have interesting stories and special effects, one of the reasons why fans like to re-watch his movies.

