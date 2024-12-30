Throwback: When Ed O’Neill And His Married... With Children Co-Star Amanda Bearse Got Involved In Feud

Ed O'Neill has always made us laugh in many of his outings, such as Modern Family and also the very famous and nostalgic sitcom Married... with Children. While the actor has continued a long and loving bond with his ABC sitcom co-stars, O’Neil recalled the time he fought publicly with one of his Married... with Children co-stars.

The star in question happens to be none other than Amanda Bearse, about whom Ed O’Neill spoke to Tyler Ferguson on his podcast, Dinner on Me.

Explaining that he still regrets what happened between him and Bearse, the comedian mentioned that he and Amanda Bearse “didn’t get along, but we did for a long time.” Recalling that they once were great friends, Ed O’Neill mentioned that he could only guess that the detachment might have started when the co-stars got the cover of TV Guide.

The Little Giants actor then stated that Bearse and David Garrison were neighbors back in the day. The two were told they couldn't be a part of the cover, per a rule that allowed only a few to be on it.

O’Neil further explained that both Bearse and Garrison had violated that before for two shows, supposedly for MASH and Dallas. However, he claimed that it could be ignored, as back then they were not a part of Married... with Children.

While O’Neill was excited and prepared to be a part of the TV Guide cover, he recalled that Bearse and Garrison came out of their dressing room, and while being on the soundstage, Bearse asked O’Neil to tell Ron Leavitt (co-creator) that all the actors would be on the cover.

Following this, O’Neil refused and stated, “No, I’m not doing that. I’m sorry you guys aren’t on the cover. I really am! I wish you were, but we can’t do anything about it. What do you want me to do? Lie to you and tell you I’m going to bat for you. I’m not."

For those unfamiliar, O’Neil and Dinner on Me host Ferguson shared screen on Modern Family, playing the roles of Jay Pritchett and Mitchell Pritchett, respectively.

