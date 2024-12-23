Why Did Modern Family’s Mitch and Cam Spinoff Never Happen? Find Out Here

Eric Stonestreet recently commented on how the proposed Modern Family spinoff, centering around his character Cameron Tucker and Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Mitchell Pritchett, was rejected. Stonestreet starred in the iconic series for 11 seasons.

Pitched as a continuation of the couple's story after the 2020 series finale in Missouri, it was rejected by ABC, leaving the people involved disappointed. Stonestreet spoke about this in greater detail during an interview with Graham Bensinger.

Stonestreet described the script as "really great" as he continue, "They said no. They just said, 'We don't want to do it.' I think it hurt Jesse's and my feelings. I think it hurt (co-creator) Chris Lloyd's feelings."

He guessed the network might have viewed them as "the old guys," which he felt was a little sad. Stonestreet added, "Jesse and I maybe felt like they thought of us as the old guys or something like that, that didn't seem worthy of keeping those characters going. It felt a little hurtful. But people make business decisions. We can't get involved in that."

While conceding that the network had its reservations about watering down the franchise, Stonestreet countered that the spinoff window has probably closed now, saying they "had their chance."

Stonestreet added, "It would have been great. If ABC would have said, 'Let's do it,' I think we'd be on right now." Still, he floated the idea of a Modern Family Christmas special to possibly work on in the future, suggesting that the conversation has taken place.

Modern Family ran for 11 seasons, from 2009 to 2020. It has been a perennial fan favorite, collecting 22 Emmy Awards during its run. The show chronicled the lives of an extended family in suburban Los Angeles and remains a cultural touchstone for its innovative approach to family dynamics and humor.

The stars of the show included Ed O'Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson , Sarah Hyland, and others. Its fresh take on the complexities of family life, combined with humor, made it a groundbreaking series that continues to resonate with audiences.

