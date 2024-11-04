Will John Krasinski Return For The Jack Ryan Movie Adaptation? Everything You Need To Know

A new Jack Ryan movie is on the way, expanding Tom Clancy’s Ryanverse. Amazon MGM Studios officially announced the film on October 30, 2024, as reported by Variety.

The movie is currently in production, and John Krasinski, who played the title character in Amazon Prime’s successful Jack Ryan series, is set to return for this cinematic adaptation. This marks an exciting continuation for fans who have followed Krasinski’s portrayal of the iconic CIA analyst-turned-operative across four hit seasons.

The movie will be directed by Andrew Bernstein, who has previously worked on shows like Foundation, Ozark, and The Outsider. Bernstein also has experience within the Jack Ryan universe, having served as executive producer and director for Season 2.

Aaron Robin, the writer behind Jack Ryan Season 4, is writing the film’s storyline and will also serve as a co-executive producer. The project is being produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance, and Amazon MGM Studios, with industry veterans Dana Goldberg, David Ellison, Carlton Cuse, and John Kelly onboard as executive producers.

Fans will be happy to hear that John Krasinski is not the only familiar face returning for the Jack Ryan movie. Wendell Pierce, who played the role of James Greer, will also be back. Pierce’s character has been a key part of the Jack Ryan series, and his involvement in the film adds another layer of continuity to the franchise.

Discussions are ongoing to bring Michael Kelly back as well. Kelly played CIA station chief Mike November, a character introduced in earlier seasons who became a fan favorite. While nothing has been finalized yet, reports indicate negotiations are moving forward.

The film is described as an extension of the Jack Ryan series, aiming to build on its successful run. Amazon MGM Studios teased this direction in their press release:

“Capitalizing on the success of the series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Amazon MGM Studios is developing a new feature film, starring John Krasinski, as the next stage in the evolution of the franchise. Wendell Pierce, who starred alongside Krasinski in the series, will also star. Additionally, series star Michael Kelly is in negotiations to star.”

Krasinski, who has made a name for himself not just as an actor but also as a director and producer, is taking on a production role for the movie. Alongside his producing partner, Allyson Seeger, Krasinski will be working through their company, Sunday Night.

Andrew Form will also join them in producing the film. Krasinski has been busy in recent years with his directorial projects, including A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. His most recent work includes IF, an animated fantasy movie featuring Ryan Reynolds.

The movie’s storyline is being shaped by Aaron Robin, who played a significant role in writing Jack Ryan Season 4. With Bernstein directing and Robin co-executive producing, the film benefits from a team familiar with the series' tone and narrative style. This combination of seasoned talent should give fans hope for a seamless transition from series to film.

