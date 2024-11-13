THROWBACK: When Kamala Harris’s Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Asked Social Media For Tips On Coping With Post-Surgery Pain

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drugs.

Amid ongoing speculation about Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, allegedly experiencing a mental breakdown following the former’s defeat in the 2024 presidential election, we found a throwback news piece worth sharing with our readers. It highlights how the 25-year-old has always been candid about her health challenges. So, perhaps when she denied the aforementioned claim, people should take her statement at face value.

Amid a heated election season, Harris’s stepdaughter revealed in August that she grew up with a spinal condition that required surgery. Getting unreservedly candid about it, Ella shared that although the procedure was successful, she was left with chronic pain. As a result, she enlisted her 3,46,000 Instagram followers to share their coping mechanisms for similar conditions.

Emhoff compiled those recommendations into an Excel list, breaking them down into sections, and shared it back with her followers, alongside a disclaimer reading: "These should not be taken as medical advice. I am just a girl trying to feel less pain.”

Among the most eye-catching recommendations she received were ketamine infusions, a 14-hour sleep cycle, mushrooms, and complaining. These suggestions were just a handful of dozens on Emhoff’s “Pain Management List,” now available as her first Instagram story highlight.

The list features some quirky and questionable ideas, such as acupuncture and toe stretchers. However, most recommendations included medical techniques and devices known to help with pain relief.

Variations of CBD, like gummies and cream, as well as yoga and stretching, made it onto Emhoff’s list. Other suggestions included lifestyle changes like cutting sugar, trying an anti-inflammatory diet, and reducing alcohol consumption.

Regarding the previously mentioned ketamine infusion therapy, Mike Diamond, a recovery addiction expert, told The Daily Beast that he’s personally seen how the treatment has helped people with chronic pain. He cautioned, however, that it should only be administered under the supervision of a trained and reliable medical professional. Additionally, he pointed out that the treatment is not pocket-friendly, with each session costing between $300 and $475.

Ketamine has been in the headlines since the death of Matthew Perry in October 2023. The actor reportedly overdosed on the controlled anesthetic drug. In August, authorities in California charged five individuals with supplying and administering the medication to the Friends star.

Diamond also cautioned that using ketamine recreationally can be risky, as it can be difficult to get the correct dose. He further mentioned concerns over the authenticity of the drug available on the market, as ketamine is often adulterated with deadly fentanyl.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

