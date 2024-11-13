Throwback: Kamala Harris’ 2020 Thank You To Diddy Sparks Controversy After Arrest

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of rape and abuse.

A tweet from Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020 has resurfaced, creating controversy amid the recent arrest of rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs on serious charges.

The message of gratitude was posted during Harris’ first presidential campaign when Combs hosted a fundraiser for her. Now, with Combs facing multiple sex trafficking charges, the tweet is gaining unwanted attention.

On April 10, 2020, Kamala Harris shared a tweet thanking Sean 'Diddy' Combs for hosting a town hall for her campaign on racial inequality.

In the tweet, Harris showed her appreciation, writing: "Thank you, @Diddy, for hosting this town hall last night. There’s a lot at stake for our communities right now and it’s critical we bring to the forefront how coronavirus is perpetuating racial inequality and health disparities."

The tweet was part of Harris’ outreach efforts during the early stages of her campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The town hall, focused on the impact of COVID-19 on racial inequality, was a major event that brought together political figures and celebrities.

The controversy surrounding Harris' 2020 message comes after Sean Combs’ recent arrest. The music mogul, known for his impact on the hip-hop industry, has been charged with sex trafficking in a 14-page indictment that was unsealed in late October. Combs was ordered to be held without bail pending trial on three counts related to sex trafficking.

The indictment alleges that Combs used drugs and threats to manipulate women and men into participating in what the documents describe as Freak Offs.

These events allegedly involved extended sexual performances where victims were drugged to ensure compliance. The indictment also details physical abuse, including claims that Combs would "hit, kick, throw objects at, and drag victims by their hair."

Authorities reportedly discovered 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, as well as multiple firearms, during raids on Combs’ properties in Miami and Los Angeles earlier this year. These items were said to be used in the alleged Freak Offs, raising even more concern about the rapper’s behavior.

As news of Combs' arrest broke, the old tweet from Harris was quickly brought back into the public eye. On social media, many users began commenting on the timing of the tweet, with some joking about how the message had “aged poorly.”

One user quipped, “Did you bring the baby oil?” referring to the items listed in the indictment. Another user humorously wrote, “Unburdened by past support of @Diddy."

Though Harris was thanking Combs’ for support during her campaign, many online felt that her message now seemed out of place, given the serious criminal allegations against him.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

