Madonna Shares Glimpse Of Her Italian Birthday Getaway With All 6 Kids And Rumored Boyfriend Akeem Morris

Madonna recently celebrated her 66th birthday in Italy, marking the occasion with a series of events in Pompei and Positano. On August 16, the pop icon arrived in Pompeii with her six children and rumored boyfriend, Jamaican soccer player Akeem Morris. The birthday celebrations included a variety of activities and luxurious experiences, giving fans a glimpse into the singer's glamorous lifestyle.

During her time in Pompeii, Madonna attended an event at the Archaeological Park of Pompeii to support the Sogno di Volare project. This initiative, supported by her Ray of Light Foundation, allows local youth to participate in classical performances at the park's ancient theater.

Madonna's involvement ensures that the project receives continued support in the coming season. The singer posted photos from the event on Instagram, showcasing both her participation and the historic venue.

Madonna celebrated her birthday on August 19 by posting a carousel of 20 photos on Instagram. The post, captioned "La Dolce Vita," featured images from her trip to Italy, including shots from Pompei and her stay at the luxurious Villa TreVille resort in Positano.

The photos included scenes of her and Morris, as well as family moments with her children. The carousel also featured a lavish birthday dinner and views from the resort showing the scenic beauty of the Amalfi coast.

During the trip, Madonna celebrated both her birthday and her son Rocco's 24th birthday. Rocco's birthday, which is on August 11, was celebrated with a giant cake and a special photo of him with Madonna. The family gathered for the event, with Madonna and Rocco posing in floral outfits next to the decorated cake.

Rumors about Madonna's relationship with Akeem Morris, who was first linked to her in August 2022, reappeared during the trip. The couple was seen together in several photos, which fueled speculation about their relationship. The singer and Morris were photographed enjoying the occasion together, with a close-up shot providing a glimpse of their time at the event.

Madonna's Italian getaway allowed her to celebrate her birthday with loved ones while also enjoying the beauty of Italy. With family gatherings, support for a local project, and luxurious accommodations, the trip was a memorable way to celebrate her 66th birthday.

