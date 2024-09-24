Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi will be playing the lead stars of Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights, according to Variety. The 34-year-old Barbie star, who is expecting her first child right now, will play Catherine Earnshaw, while the 27-year-old actor from Saltburn will play her famous lover, Heathcliff.

The movie, which is based on the classic book of the same name by author Emily Brontë, will be produced by MRC in collaboration with LuckyChap Entertainment. According to reports, the preproduction is still underway on the project, with plans to begin filming in the United Kingdom later this year.

With the release of her Oscar-winning 2020 debut film Promising Young Woman and the thriller/comedy Saltburn last year, Wuthering Heights is Fennell's third feature film as director.

Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Productions produced both movies, and Elordi portrayed the endearing college student Felix Catton in Saltburn.

The original Gothic romance novel, written by Emily Brontë and first published in 1847, is centered on the passionate, volatile, and frequently destructive relationship between Heathcliff—an orphan adopted by the affluent Earnshaw family—and Catherine Earnshaw, the family's daughter.

One of the most enduring and timeless tales in English literature, it takes place across several generations on the English moors. This is the most recent of many Wuthering Heights adaptations that have been made for film, television, radio, theater, and even music.



Robbie and Elordi have a number of upcoming projects. The former will next be seen in the drama A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, directed by South Korean filmmaker Kogonada. As a producer, Robbie is tied to several titles, including Monopoly and The Sims adaptations.

Advertisement

Elordi will play Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans in the next Frankenstein film directed by Guillermo del Toro and The Monster in Curio Pictures' Prime Video series The Narrow Road to the Deep North, which was shot in New South Wales.

ALSO READ: Sally Rooney Wants To ‘Let The Book Be Its Own Thing’ After Normal People & Conversations With Friends Adaptation; DEETS