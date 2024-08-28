Throwback: When Matt Damon Said He Refuses To Go Shirtless For THIS Reason

Matt Damon is one of the most competent, talented, and versatile actors in Hollywood. Over the years, as he honed his skills in acting, he has garnered lots of love from his audience. However, he never wants to go shirtless onscreen and give a beefcake shot just for the sake of it. Matt doesn’t like to take off his clothes unnecessarily despite being one of the hottest and most charming actors.

But there was one time when he made an exception. For the movie, Jason Bourne, the actor beefed up and built an extraordinary physique after going through grueling training which was loved by all. However, he broke his no-shirtless shot rule and showcased his structured self to the audience because he felt it was necessary.

Once in an interview with Parade, the Air actor talked about this thing with not being shirtless onscreen even after being a great action star. He revealed, “In the first Bourne movie, I was in the best shape of my life, and we purposely never took a shot of me with my shirt off.” Further explaining how that once scene came into existence where he bared himself with the bullet holes featuring his back, Matt shared, “There’s one scene where [Bourne’s lover] is pulling the shirt over my head, but what the camera sees are the two bullet holes in my back. It’s not gratuitous; there’s a point to it. I try to stay away from the beefcake shots.”

However, in his one-and-a-half decades of embodying the character of Jason Bourne, the actor finally gave a good look at his structured physique with the last film of the franchise released in 2016. His massive fans have been yearning for years to watch him shirtless and flaunt his abs onscreen. But that happened because Matt realized going shirtless was necessary for the script which is why he said yes to it.

In another interview with Yahoo, the Good Will Hunting star shared that it was necessary because, in one of the sequences of the movie, he needed to put his toned body on the show and go for a bare-knuckle brawl. He fought and knocked out his opponent contestant. Talking about the scene, Matt Damon shared, “We always actively said we don’t want to do the ‘beefcake shot’, but it felt right for this one because you want to see him like that, I think, to get a sense of what his life’s been like.”

Explaining his point, the actor declared, “If this movie starts and you look like you’ve been living well – we don’t have a movie. So that shot is supposed to make that statement, that he’s living on the margins.” This opening scene clearly placed quite an emphasis on the film's motto and garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience.

