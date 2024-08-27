Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Baby Son Jack Blues Is a 'Miracle' They Prayed for

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are overjoyed with the birth of their first son, Jack Blues Bieber. The couple, who have been married for nearly six years, had a baby boy on August 23, 2024. The news has brought great joy to their family, with Justin already embracing his role as a father.

"Justin's already a great dad," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. The couple had always wanted to start a family, and the pregnancy was something they both wished and prayed for. According to the insider, "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them."

Justin and Hailey used social media to share their joy with the world. The Baby singer shared a touching black-and-white photo on Instagram of Jack Blues' tiny foot with the caption, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER." Hailey re-shared the photo on Instagram Stories, including their son's name, a teddy bear, and a blue heart emoji.

The Bieber family has a tradition of using the initials JB, which has now been passed on to their newborn. This tradition is especially meaningful to Justin, who shares the same initials as his father, Jeremy Bieber, and some of his siblings.

The birth of Jack Blues Bieber led to an outpouring of love and support from family and friends. Pattie Mallette, Justin's mother, shared her excitement on social media.

On Friday, she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!" accompanied by several emotional and celebratory emojis. Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, re-shared the message, saying, "Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family."

On May 9, 2024, the couple announced Hailey's pregnancy in a joint Instagram post. The announcement included a video of their vow renewal, which represented a special moment in their relationship as they prepared to welcome their first child. A representative for Hailey told PEOPLE at the time that she was just over six months pregnant.

Justin and Hailey have shared their excitement for this new chapter in their lives. In the months preceding Jack Blues' arrival, they shared numerous images and updates with their fans.

According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, the couple is both overjoyed after welcoming their child. "The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well. Hailey's doing well too," the source revealed.

