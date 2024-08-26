Throwback: When Ben Affleck Called Matt Damon A 'F***ing Genius' While Reflecting On Their Careers

After four decades and nine films together, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon share a very precious friendship. They both started their career at a very young age and with time, they honed their acting skills and made their mark in Hollywood. Now, both of them are celebrated actors, and over the years, they have shown quite a lot of versatility.

When it comes to their friendship, Matt and Ben often talk about each other with much fondness. Their bond made them work on several projects and collect accolades from their audience. While they respect each other, they also pull the legs of one another. Their friendship is known to everyone. Last year, in an interview with Vanity Fair, the two actors praised each other in their own ways.

Reflecting on their careers, Ben Affleck praised Matt Damon during the interview. He said, “Matt’s a f*cking genius, who I really didn’t even quite realize how good he was until I was cutting the movie.”

Ben further added, talking about the movie Air, “You get painted into a corner a lot, and you need to have that ripcord, that chute, that emergency chute, which was always Matt. No matter what was happening in a scene, you could cut to Matt. He’s always authentic, he’s always present, and there’s always something f*cking interesting about what he’s doing.”

The Batman actor further explained, “He’s beautiful and magnificent in this movie, and it made me realize how really good he’s been throughout.”

On the other hand, Matt Damon praised Ben for being a great director. Sharing his thoughts on his friend, Matt said, “That’s very generous to say that I was somehow, you know, indicating to people that they could trust him. I mean, I think the fact that he’s already got the Best Picture Oscar, the people signed up, and they were pretty excited about it. The environment, as I’ve heard all of them say and talking about, was about as good as it gets in terms of being open to create, bring what you bring, and feel like your ideas were gonna have a forum and the best idea would win. So it’s kind of a dream set, really.”

Matt then claimed that Ben knew what he was doing as a director. Further, Affleck declared that every day was a joy to work with one of his closest friends. He then, appreciating Matt’s friendship and the experience of joy from their friendship, said, “It’s a real gift.”

Talking about being a part of the movie Air, Matt Damon said that it was his best job ever and that he mourned when it got over.

Well, what are your thoughts about Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s opinions about each other? Let us know what you think of their friendship.

