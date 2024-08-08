Matt Damon 'Hopes' Good Will Hunting Co-Star Robin Williams Gets Honored With Statue In Boston Garden: 'Would Be Pretty Cool...'

Matt Damon recently remembered his late co-star, Robin Williams. Damon shared the screen with Williams in their award-winning 1997 drama movie Good Will Hunting. The actor recalled his experience working with him and shared that an artist pitched an idea to put a 'bronze statue' of the Jumanji actor in Boston's Public Garden.



According to People magazine, Damon recently discussed his new film The Instigators with journalist Jake Hamilton. During the conversation, he also shared how someone had suggested the idea of a bronze statue of Robin Williams being permanently placed in Boston's garden, noting that the whole concept is that "if you feel alone, you can go sit next to him, which I think is the coolest idea."

The outlet noted that if a statue of the late beloved actor got created in the future, it would be next to the iconic bench in the park where Damon and Williams filmed one of the most emotional scenes in Good Will Hunting. The Last Duel movie actor further mentioned, "It would be the most beautiful installation and such a tribute to that guy, who I think would have loved that." He said he heard about this plan "like a month ago," and so he "hopes" it comes to pass and they let the artist do it, noting it would be "pretty cool."

Matt Damon also recalled his fond memories and experience filming that bench scene, where his character Will Hunting had a deep conversation with his co-star Williams character, Dr. Sean Maguire. As per the outlet, he told Hamilton, "Robin was off-book in pre-production, which was nuts because that monologue was like two pages long," noting that in the scene, his character barely says anything, just a line at the very beginning, and Williams takes over.

He remembered rehearsing it with him, saying that since he and Ben Affleck had written the script, so he was also "off-book," but when the Jack movie actor put his script down, he and Affleck looked at each other and thought, "This is going to be amazing."

Matt Damon and Robin Williams both won awards for Good Will Hunting. Williams won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his excellent portrayal, while Matt Damon and Ben Affleck won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for writing the movie.

Meanwhile, Damon is starring as Rory in the latest Doug Liman heist comedy, The Instigators, alongside Casey Affleck. The movie will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on August 9.