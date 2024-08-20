Throwback: When Priscilla Presley Revealed She Was ‘Concerned’ About Daughter Lisa’s Marriage To Michael Jackson Due To Latter’s Love For Elvis Presley

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

American actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley, best known as the former wife of music icon Elvis Presley, opened up about her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's nearly two-year marriage to Michael Jackson in an interview with Piers Morgan on the UK's Talk TV last year in 2023.

Priscilla Presley told host Morgan that she was "very" concerned about her daughter (who was the only child of Elvis Presley) when she tied the knot with global icon Michael Jackson.

"He loved Elvis or respected Elvis, so I always felt that having the name, associating with the name with his daughter…I was concerned," she added.

Just like any mother, Priscilla thought Jackson’s respect for Elvis might have influenced his decision to marry Lisa Marie, who died suddenly at the age of 54 in January 2023.

As a mother, Priscilla also added that she was also concerned about the dynamics of their marriage. She recalled and said that she never really saw Jackson around her. He was "always gone" she added.

Priscilla Presley said that Lisa Marie used to tell her that Jackson would be away for three or four days before he called her. Furthermore, the actress said that she could never really predict if her suspicions about his motivation for the marriage were correct, as per Daily Mail.

According to Priscilla, the couple (Marie and Jackson) tied the knot in 1994 amidst the time when the dancing star was facing accusations of child sexual abuse.

The former couple married in the Dominican Republic and kept it a secret for three months. Alas, the duo divorced in early 1996.

Back in 2007, Lisa Marie Presley told Marie Claire that leaving her first husband Danny Keough for Jackson in 1994 was "probably the biggest mistake of my life." She didn't name either man in the interview.

However, after Jackson passed away in 2009, Marie told Oprah Winfrey that even though she had true feelings for the late superstar she was always aware that he was an expert at manipulating the media.

She said that, back then she did not understand why Jackson was that way ( thinking he did not love her) but later she realized that manipulation was his survival tactic.

Lisa Marie passed away in January 2023 of complications linked to bariatric surgery (weight loss surgery) which she underwent years ago.

