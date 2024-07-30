Sonu Nigam Birthday: When singer spoke about Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pardes' song Ye Dil Deewana having a Michael Jackson connection

Sonu Nigam, a legendary figure in Bollywood music, has consistently captivated audiences with his unforgettable songs. With numerous chart-topping hits and a vast fan base, he has made a significant impact on the industry. Today, as he celebrates his 51st birthday, let’s revisit a memorable moment when he seamlessly linked his hit song Ye Dil Deewana, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, to the iconic Michael Jackson.

Sonu Nigam revealed Michael Jackson's connection with SRK starrer Ye Dil Deewana

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sonu Nigam reflected on the pivotal moment in his career when he recorded the hit song Ye Dil Deewana from the film Pardes, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. This track remains one of Sonu Nigam’s timeless classics. He credited the renowned music directors Nadeem-Shravan for playing a crucial role in securing this opportunity for him in Subhash Ghai's film.

He said, “I had told them I can do it. I can do Western also. When they had an opportunity with Ye Dil Deewana, they suggested Subhash Ghai my name. So, I started getting new age songs thanks to Nadeem-Sharavan.”

The track is notable for Sonu Nigam’s seemingly spontaneous yet fervent “ah,” which was not a spontaneous choice but a deliberate design. Sonu explained that this signature touch was intentionally crafted as a nod to the legendary Michael Jackson.

He revealed, “The ‘ah’ in the song, that was me copying Michael Jackson’s style. I wouldn’t understand what he would sing except for his ‘ahs’ in the songs. So, during Ye Dil, I thought it can go perfectly well here. Subhash ji really liked it and said, ‘Ye toh bada badmaash ladka hai!‘ He liked that I was singing with so much power.”

More about birthday boy Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam’s impact on Indian music is profound and enduring. Over a career that spans more than thirty years, he has become a major influence on aspiring artists and remains a prominent figure in the industry. The singer began his journey in the late 1990s with his debut album Rafi Ki Yaadein, which honored the legendary Mohammed Rafi. However, it was his performance of Sandese Aate Hain from the film Border in 1997 that truly launched him into the spotlight.

Since then, he has become a leading playback singer in Bollywood, with memorable hits such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Abhi Mujhme Kahin, and Main Hoon Na. His exceptional career has been marked by numerous awards and recognitions, further cementing his legacy.

