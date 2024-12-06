Throwback: Why Did Leonardo DiCaprio Not Want to Star in Titanic? James Cameron Revealed 'I Really Had to Twist His Arm to...'

Imagining Titanic without Leonardo DiCaprio feels illegal on many levels, but would you believe if we said the celebrated actor almost didn’t star in the epic disaster romance? James Cameron, the filmmaker behind the beloved 1997 film, told People magazine in 2023 that he had to work really hard to get Leo on board to play Jack alongside Kate Winslet’s Rose.

“He didn’t want to do a leading man,” Cameron said. “I had to really twist his arm to be in the movie. He didn’t want to do it. He thought it was boring. [He] accepted the part only when I convinced him that it was actually a difficult challenge.” Classic Leo!

In November 2022, Cameron also recalled how DiCaprio refused to screen test for the movie, posing another hurdle in the way of the iconic film being made. Winslet had already landed her part, and Cameron wanted DiCaprio to screen-test with her before officially offering him the role. To do this, Cameron set up a camera to record a video of the pair.

Leo, as per the filmmaker, did not know he was going to test, so when asked to tape a clip with Kate, he outright declined, saying, “Oh, I don’t read.” Slightly frustrated with the star at this point, Cameron showed him out.

Thankfully for Cameron, Leo, and all of us, the actor turned back and asked Cameron what he meant when he thanked him for his time. The director then explained his perspective, telling Leo he was dedicating two years of his life to the project, so it was critical not to fumble the casting. In clear terms, Cameron reportedly told Leo, “So, you’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.”

DiCaprio eventually agreed to test his chemistry with Winslet, and the rest, as we know, is history.

Titanic, set against the backdrop of the tragic sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912, explores the love story of Jack, a free-spirited but poor artist, and Rose, a young aristocrat trapped in a confining engagement. The film earned 11 Oscars at the 70th Academy Awards in 1998, including the Best Direction prize for Cameron.

DiCaprio, however, didn’t even get nominated for his part in the film. Maybe he could pick a bone with Cameron over that.

