What Is Leonardo DiCaprio's Net Worth? Exploring Titanic Stars Wealth and Career Highlight

Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio’s investments are as diverse as his roles: He amassed a net worth of about $300 million mostly from his acting career and real estate portfolio. DiCaprio is also a climate activist who has put his wealth behind sustainable companies from plant-based foods to vegan leather. Here’s how he made his millions.

Early Life

Leonardo DiCaprio began his career in Hollywood as a child, appearing in commercials and television roles. His breakthrough came at age 14 with a Mattel commercial for Matchbox cars, followed by other commercials for Bubble Yum, Apple Jacks, and Kraft Foods. DiCaprio then landed television roles, including recurring parts on "Parenthood" and "Growing Pains."

Rise To Success

In 1991, DiCaprio made his film debut in Critters 3. His lead role in This Boy's Life (1993) brought critical acclaim. He received his first Academy Award nomination for What's Eating Gilbert Grape? (1993). The actor's career skyrocketed after starring in Titanic (1997), which grossed $2.24 billion globally. DiCaprio continued to star in successful films such as Catch Me If You Can, Inception, and The Revenant, earning him multiple awards and nominations. His collaborations with director Martin Scorsese, including Gangs of New York and The Wolf of Wall Street, further solidified his status as a leading man.

How Much Did Leonardo DiCaprio Make Off Titanic?

Advertisement

Leonardo's base salary for Titanic was $2.5 million. He also negotiated a 1.8% share of the gross revenue, which earned him an additional $40 million due to the film's $3 billion worldwide gross.

Leonardo DiCaprio Salary Highlights

Leonardo DiCaprio earned significant paychecks for many of his films. His first big paycheck was $1 million for The Basketball Diaries (1995). Post-Titanic, he commanded $20 million per film for titles like Catch Me If You Can, The Aviator, and The Departed. For Inception (2010), he earned nearly $60 million due to gross percentage points. His recent films, including Don't Look Up and Killers of the Flower Moon, brought in $30 million each.

Highest-Paying Roles

Leonardo DiCaprio has earned significant sums for his roles in several blockbuster films. Among his highest paying roles are Jordan Belfort in "The Wolf of Wall Street," which garnered him substantial earnings and critical acclaim. Playing the lead role in "Inception" also brought in a hefty paycheck due to the film's massive box office success and his deal for a percentage of the profits. Additionally, his performance in "The Revenant" not only earned him an Academy Award but also a considerable salary. Other notable high-earning roles include his parts in "The Great Gatsby," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and "Titanic," the latter being a career-defining performance that solidified his status as one of Hollywood's top-earning actors.

Advertisement

Endorsements and Investments

Leonardo has endorsed brands like Tag Heuer watches and Jim Beam in Japan. He became the brand ambassador for the Chinese electric car company BYD in 2017. DiCaprio has also invested in sustainable companies such as Beyond Meat, Califia Farms, and Hippeas, as well as vegan footwear brand LØCI and the vegan fast-food chain Neat Burger.

Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation

Founded in 1998, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation focuses on environmental causes, having donated over $80 million to more than 70 projects in 40 countries. The foundation supports initiatives to protect wildlife and restore ecosystems. DiCaprio has also personally donated to various causes, including Haiti and Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Real Estate

Leonardo DiCaprio's real estate portfolio is estimated at $100 million. He owns properties in Malibu, the Hollywood Hills, and New York City, among other locations. Notable purchases include a $5.2 million estate in Palm Springs and a $14 million mansion in Malibu.

Private Island and Eco Resort

Advertisement

In 2005, DiCaprio bought a 104-acre private island in Belize for $1.75 million. He plans to develop it into an eco-friendly resort, Blackadore Caye, with 36 bungalows and estate homes powered by renewable energy.

Relationships

DiCaprio's high-profile relationships include Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, Israeli model Bar Refaeli, German model Toni Garrn, and American model Camila Morrone.

Leonardo DiCaprio is not only a celebrated actor but also a dedicated environmentalist and savvy investor, making significant contributions to both the entertainment industry and sustainable business ventures.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s Annoying’: Leonardo DiCaprio Feels Frustrated By Margot Robbie’s Success With Barbie