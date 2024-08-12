Thunderbolts* Teaser Reveals Yelena Belova's New Look for 2025 Release

An exclusive sneak peek at the 2024 D23 Expo has teased the long-awaited return of Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, this sneak peek made fans a lot more excited because Pugh's portrayal as Yelena Belova in the MCU has received recognition for the devoted fan base that the Marvel enthusiast community showed for the character, and she has taken a leading position in Hollywood. Pugh will make her first appearance in an MCU film since her part in the 2021 film Black Widow in the upcoming Thunderbolts*.

According to Fandango, the Disney Entertainment Showcase panel at D23 Expo opened with a sizzle reel. The reel contained peeks at a few of Disney's upcoming offerings, leaning into past Marvel tales. Among the highlights, there was a really short but major appearance of Yelena Belova at the 1:53 mark, looking more like her Black Widow than ever. This new footage, not seen before, confirms that its source is, in fact, from the upcoming Thunderbolts film.

The last time audiences saw Yelena, she was in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, attempting to kill Clint Barton, whom she mistakenly believed was the man who murdered her sister Natasha. But when Clint and Kate Bishop finally told her the truth, Yelena's story took another path, leading her into the events of Thunderbolts*. The quick shot of Yelena in the D23 sizzle reel indicates it's been some time since Hawkeye, as she does look decidedly different.

The same Yelena is spotted with a much shorter haircut as compared to her in Hawkeye. This above-the-shoulder look suggests that Thunderbolts* takes place at least some time after the series. Moreover, the costume, which is rather similar to the original Black Widow costume, tallies with what fans have recently seen in Pugh's set videos for Thunderbolts. Even though this look was somewhat fleeting, it definitely increased the anticipation for the movie's release.

However, there has been a lot of disturbances in the lineups due to the recent events in Hollywood. Numerous big titles have been delayed by the dual strikes; some have even been rescheduled for 2026. People thought that after the settlement of the strike issue, such delays might end, but Marvel studios has issued a list of further change in their release calendar.

These changes to the release dates were not wholly unexpected because, quite simply, pre-production for Thunderbolts was underway before the strikes; in contrast, The Fantastic Four has only just confirmed its casting. In addition, fans of Marvel's first family will have to endure a longer wait for their favorite superheroes to make their way onto the big screen.

As it stands, Thunderbolts* still has a theatrical release date slated for May 2, 2025, and the hype is ratcheting up while fans salivate over the opportunity to see Yelena Belova back in action in the MCU.

