Sebastian Stan Says THIS About Thunderbolts' Co-Stars Florence Pugh And David Harbour

Marvel’s Phase 5 has had its own fair share of ups and downs, starting with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Some fans loved it, while others had mixed feelings. Despite this, there have been highlights, such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Loki Season 2, and the upcoming X-Men 97. The multiverse saga is still going strong.

As we look forward to 2025, Marvel has lined up exciting projects. Thunderbolts* stands out as one of the most anticipated films. The film promises exciting team-ups, and the actors are having a great time off-screen. Let’s hear what Sebastian Stan has to say about his co-stars.

Stan’s insights on Thunderbolts* cast

Sebastian Stan recently shared his experiences of working on Thunderbolts. He shared it during a Zoom call with the fan page Seb_Stan_1982. He praised Florence Pugh, saying, “I loved working with her. She’s f*cking amazing!” He also found David Harbour “great” and described the entire cast as “really, really cool.”

Earlier this year, Florence Pugh gave fans a tour of the set, further building anticipation. Stan isn’t new to praising his co-stars. In January, during an interview with Variety, he said, “It’s a great cast.” The cast includes big names like Harrison Ford, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Olga Kurylenko.

Concerns and changes

It’s been two years since Marve’s Kevin Feige announced Thunderbolts, and there have been some bumps along the way. Two actors, Steven Yeun and Ayo Edebiri, left due to scheduling conflicts. Additionally, some fans were unhappy with Marvel’s decision to exclude characters like Thaddeus Ross and locations like Tiamut Island.

The team’s name reportedly comes from Yelena Belova’s childhood soccer team, played by Florence Pugh. This did not sit well with fans. Adding to the confusion, there are rumors about Stan’s role too. Some reports suggest he hasn’t filmed much and will be written off early in the movie. While some suggest that he will be the main character the plot heavily features him. These rumors have puzzled fans about Marvel’s direction for the film.

The team behind Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* will be directed by Jake Schreier. Jake is known for his work on series like Lodge 49 and Kidding. Thunderbolts* is set to introduce a group of anti-heroes to the MCU. The team includes:

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

as Yelena Belova Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes

as Bucky Barnes David Harbour as Red Guardian

as Red Guardian Wyatt Russell as US Agent

as US Agent Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

as Ghost Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster

as Taskmaster Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

Pugh, Harbour, and Kurylenko made their MCU debuts in Black Widow. Pugh’s Yelena later appeared in the Hawkeye series. After Black Widow, Yelena returned to Hawkeye. Ghost played by Hannah John-Kamen, was introduced as a villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Valentina, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus appeared in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

David Harbour who plays Red Guardian, hinted at some exciting changes. He said, “Marvel’s changing it up.” This suggests that the movie might take a different direction from the typical MCU formula. It will have a fresh perspective.

A perfect time for a team-up

Thunderbolts* arrives at a crucial time for the MCU, which needs more team-ups. The film features a mix of heroes and villains, bringing together a group of anti-heroes trying to be heroes. Thunderbolts* is set to release in 2025, and fans can’t wait. With mixed emotions and high expectations make it one of the most talked-about upcoming MCU movies. Well, despite some concerns, excitement is high. So, stay tuned with PINKVILLA for further updates on this upcoming film.

