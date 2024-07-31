Captain America 4, Thunderbolts, and Fantastic Four: Everything You Missed From SDCC 2024 Teasers

With a special screening of the latest Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel Studios opened its Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and fans can’t keep calm. Amid a plethora of announcements, the highlights include the surprising and exciting teasers of Captain America 4, Thunderbolts, and Fantastic Four.

While Captain America: Brave New World is set to hit theaters on February 14 next year, Thunderbolts is set to hit theaters on May 2, 2025. The production for Fantastic Four will begin July 30 and is eyeing a theatrical release next year on July 15. Let’s take a look at the teasers of these films unveiled at the recent Comic-Con.

Captain America: Brave New World

The teaser opens with Sam encountering the recently elected American President Thaddeus Ross in a tense White House encounter. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Harrison Ford plays Ross, a character created by the late William Hurt.

There is only little background information available on Ross and Sam. During the events of Captain America: Civil War, Ross was in charge of detaining Sam and the other Avengers. As president, Ross is excited to collaborate with Sam in the hopes of elevating Captain America to a rank in the armed forces.

However, their unofficial partnership is put in danger as Sam is entangled in a global crisis, with buddy and former super soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) being the main suspect. Sam embarks on a perilous pursuit as a result of his inquiry, and the teaser closes with a lethal confrontation and a glimpse of the fearsome Red Hulk.

Directed by Julius Onah, the upcoming movie stars Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph, a former Black Widow who is currently a high-ranking figure in the US government, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Xosha Roquemore. Besides the new faces, Danny Ramirez reprises his role as former Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres and Tim Blake Nelson returns as Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader, among others.

Thunderbolts

Yelena meets Red Guardian in his apartment in the latest teaser, telling him that killing people is the only reason she is alive. When they run upon Bucky Barnes, John Walker, Ghost, Taskmaster, and the other Thunderbolts, they learn that they've all been given the same perilous task and they want to know why.

The Thunderbolts are a gang of antiheroes who go on government missions or are characters who have been antagonists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point.

The upcoming movie stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Pugh as Yelena Belova, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, who will reprise their MCU roles. In addition, Harrison Ford has taken up William Hurt's role as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, aka Red Hulk. Ford will play the character for the first time in Captain America: Brave New World.

Fantastic Four

The video shows Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards giving a science lesson named Fantastic Science with Dr. Richards, according to DiscussingFilm, as he speaks in "an old school accent." The video is from the Future Foundation, which is represented by a "retro logo." Adding to the retro vibes is a version of the Fantasticar. The vehicle showed up in person for the occasion.

The teaser then shows both Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, played by Ebon Moss Bachrach, and Sue Storm, aka The Invisible Woman, played by Vanessa Kirby. They are playing a fake "Let's Make A Love Match" game, still in retro style, showing silhouettes of the team's male members.

When Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm is revealed, Sue, his sister, addresses the camera, saying, "Ladies, he is very single." The teaser ended with none other than Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, peeping into The Baxter Building, home base of the Fantastic Four.

