Florence Pugh Says Upcoming Thunderbolts* Movie Is Something ‘Never Seen Before’ In MCU

The MCU movies are back and they are better than ever! Even actress Florence Pugh is excited about her return to the giant franchise. The star told PEOPLE that Marvel Studios created something special with her movie,Thunderbolts*

While plot details are still under wraps, the Jake Schreier-directed *Thunderbolts* will center on a new team of superheroes who were all previously considered villains.

“I feel like this is something that we've never seen before from Marvel,” says Pugh. “I feel like it's a very open and honest and truthful idea. And I'm just really excited for people to watch it,” she added.

*Thunderbolts* took many years to release as the team wished to make it top-notch in terms of storytelling, narrative, character positioning, and much more.

What is Florence Pugh's role in Thunderbolts*?

Pugh will repeat her role as Yelena Belova, the Russian Black Widow, first introduced in 2021’s Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson. She stars alongside Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes a.k.a. The Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

On May 25, 2023, Deadline reported that the production of the film would be shut down due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike and that the film would resume production after the strike was resolved. Finally, Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* will arrive in theaters on May 2, 2025, in the U.S after a lot of delays,

Advertisement

Confirmed cast members of Thunderbolts*

While the production of the film has begun, featuring an amazing cast lineup. Confirmed cast members include Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), and Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster) from Black Widow. Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes) and Wyatt Russell (John Walker) from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost) from Ant-Man and the Wasp also join the team. Julia Louis-Dreyfus will reprise her role from both series.

Kevin Feige announced that Bucky Barnes will lead the team and Harrison Ford will take over the role of Thunderbolts* Ross, previously portrayed by William Hurt.

Recent casting modifications include Geraldine Viswanathan replacing Ayo Edebiri and Lewis Pullman taking over Steven Yeun's reported role as Sentry. There is speculation that Tim Roth's Abomination may join the crew following his appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

ALSO READ: Brie Larson Shares Her Experience Playing Captain Marvel; Says She Reaches Out to Other Actors To Help

Brie Larson Shares Her Experience Playing Captain Marvel; Says She Reaches Out to Other Actors To Help