'Tighter, Closer Little Family': Olivia Munn And John Mulaney's Life Update Post Welcoming Second Baby Revealed By Source

The Mulaney-Munn clan made an addition to the family by welcoming a daughter, Méi, on September 14 via gestational surrogate. This had surely been a happy moment after the tough journey the actress went through dealing with serious health issues. Now, an insider has opened up about how the family is doing post the arrival of their baby.

A source revealed to People magazine, “They are in total bliss with Méi and Malcolm.” The pair birthed their first child, a son, in 2021, whom they named Malcolm.

The insider continued, “After everything they have been through, there’s no tighter, closer little family.” Back in April, the X-Men Apocalypse star revealed to the publication about her frightening breast cancer, which was diagnosed a year prior.

This resulted in Munn undergoing four surgeries, a double vasectomy, and medically induced menopause. Just before the arrival of her daughter, she gave an update to her fans on Instagram that she was “doing ok.”

She said a video captured this difficult period after her diagnosis. She mentioned undergoing “nipple delay, lymph node dissection, and double mastectomy" in May 2023.

She also had egg revival in June 2023 and the beast reduction procedure in September 2023 In April 2024, she had partial hysterectomy/oophorectomy done. Check out the post below.

This has surely been a difficult road for Munn and her family but the arrival of their daughter has surely been nothing less than a delight to the family. When Méi was born, the actress shared an adorable post about it on her Instagram handle.

In the caption, she mentioned her birthday and wrote, “I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter.” Munn also wrote about her encounter with the gestational surrogate and stated that she understood her and showed “so much grace.”

She ended the caption by expressing that she was proud of her daughter for, “making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded.” She continued, "Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese 梅."

This wonderful news was also shared by Méi’s father. Mulaney wittily wrote that they stole a lot of things from the hospital and expressed that he loved her so much.

