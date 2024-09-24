Chappell Roan Avoids Endorsing Kamala Harris Unlike Taylor Swift Ahead of 2024 Presidential Election; Here's Why

Chappell Roan has made it clear that she will not be rooting for any candidate during the 2024 election campaign. Unlike some fellow artists such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and others who have publicly supported the Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris, Roan doesn't feel any pressure to endorse either of the presidential candidates.

Roan, having garnered meteoric success and fame this year, has spoken on various matters but does not wish to endorse a candidate. The Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker encouraged people to vote wisely, as she does not agree with both parties’ approaches to political issues.

In an interview with The Guardian, she said, "I have so many issues with our government in every way. There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides."

She has occupied herself with defending the rights of the trans community. She doesn't agree with "cis people making decisions for trans people." This year, she was invited to perform alongside other celebrities at a White House Pride event, which she politely declined, then noted at the Governors Ball festival that she would only do it when everyone in this country has true liberty, justice, and freedom.

Advertisement

The Harris campaign recently made use of the Roan’s song Femininomenon in a meme and even some of their merch is said to be inspired by some of the Roan’s designs. However, concerning the issue of why she chose not to participate in the Pride event, this made some of her fans assume that she is all for the Republican Party and Donald Trump, something she addressed in an interview with Rolling Stone. Roan detailed that her position is not only about who is more popular to override instinctive loyalty. She said, "I’m not going to go to the White House because I am not going to be a monkey for Pride."

Roan also emphasized that she has a feeling that she should use her voice for the issues that matter to her. Part of the revenue from ticket sales goes to the Kaleidoscope Trust, a charity that focuses on LGBTQ issues. Additionally, income from the signed risograph prints sold at her concerts is also used to help Palestine.

Advertisement

Apart from her activism and the causes that she fights for, Roan has also had difficulties with fame. For example, at the MTV VMAs 2024, a paparazzi bugged her and she clapped back at them, making internet headlines.

Most recently, she opened up about struggling with mental health issues post-fame. Due to intensive fan activities and even a stalking case, Roan said she is having psychotherapy twice a week and has recently been diagnosed with severe depression. However, she has not felt any ‘sadness’ in a traditional sense but described having a lackluster viewpoint, difficulty concentrating, and other symptoms of clinical depression.

Unlike her peers, Chappell Roan maintained that she never felt the pressure of endorsing either presidential candidates Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. She encouraged her fans to use their critical thinking skills while voting instead.

ALSO READ: Chappell Roan Reveals Why She Does Not Want to Win a Grammy; 'Because Then Everyone Will Get...'