Timing Was Crucial in Kristen Stewart's Relationship With Now-Fiancée Dylan Meyer; Here’s How

Kristen Stewart opened up about her relationship with her fiancee, Dylan Meyer, on the Drew Barrymore show. The Twilight actress is promoting her upcoming movie Love Lie Bleeding and got candid about her life.

She said that timing played a significant role in their relationship! The two had met before, and Stewart was “ill-equipped” then. But meeting her again made her realize that Meyer was perfect for her.

The Twilight Star met fiancee Meyer at the perfect time

The Charlie’s Angels alum promoted her movie on the Drew Barrymore Show, where the two sat on the couch with their feet up and flowers in their hair and chatted about love and life. The host talked about how timing was crucial in her love life and asked if it was the same for Stewart.

The latter instantly agreed and said, "Yeah, I did get really lucky to re-meet someone that I was like — I was so ill-equipped, and now I am like going to make this happen." She continued, "Yeah, I was just sort of in the right place to recognize and kind of respect how good she was compared to me, my selfish little self," Kristen said, praising her fiancee.

Stewart and Meyer see children in their future

The actress and screenwriter met several years before they started dating in 2019. Stewart recalls meeting Meyer on a film set but reconnected at a mutual friend’s birthday party years later.

In November 2021, the couple announced their engagement. On The Howard Stern Show, Steward gushed about her engagement, “We’re marrying, it’s happening. We’re totally gonna do it. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it,” Stewart said.

A source revealed that Stewart loves to do domestic things at home with Meyers, and they want to have children in the future. The actress previously spoke about wanting to have children "really want[s] that to happen," she said.

"I’m not scared of being pregnant. I’m not scared of having a kid,” she shared with the outlet. “But I’m so f------ scared of childbirth, it’s crazy," she continued.

What’s next for Kristen Stewart?

Stewart is promoting her upcoming romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding alongside Katy O’Brian in the lead role. This Rose Glass directorial is about a shy gym manager, Lou, who is part of a crime family and falls for a bodybuilder, Jackie. It’s romance against all odds!

In future, the actress might collaborate with fiance and screenwriter Meyer. They are working on a potential upcoming project together.