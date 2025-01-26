Timothée Chalamet Gets Support From Adam Sandler For His Musical Performace on Saturday Night Live; SEE Here

Timothée Chalamet took on a dual role as host and musical guest on the January 25 episode of Saturday Night Live, but Adam Sandler's brief cameo stole the limelight. Ahead of one of his musical performances, Sadler appeared before the screen to introduce the Dune actor in his iconic comedic voice.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, I love him too. Timothée Chalamet," Sadler announced before the young actor performed a medley of Bob Dylan's hit songs Outlaw Blues and Three Angels.

This comes as a continuation of a joke made at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards on January 5. Host Nikki Glaser called out Chalamet during her opening monologue and joked how his name sounds like something Adam Sandler would say. The Happy Gilmore actor, who was sitting in the crowd, said the Wonka actor's name with his unique spin on the pronunciation.

Apart from performing sensational musicals, Chalamet delivered an epic SNL monologue in which he mocked himself for losing at award shows. "Each time, it gets harder to pretend it doesn't sting," he says before a compilation showing his expression while losing to fellow nominees is played.

Then, the set of the sketch comedy changes into a mock award ceremony. And as the actor prepares to accept the pretend award, Kenan Thompson — a comedian who has a long association with SNL — is announced as the winner.

Chalamet starred in a series of comedy sketches and took on various roles. He played a boyfriend who performs a hilarious new CPR technique on his girlfriend's grandma in the sketch titled Grandma's Birthday. Elsewhere, the Little Women actor played a barista in training and an AI character hosting an education podcast.

Chalamet is nominated at the 2025 Oscars in the Best Actor in Leading Role category for his performance in the James Mangold-helmed biopic A Complete Unknown. He portrays the title character and legendary musician Bob Dylan while the story captures the rise in the industry.