Timothée Chalamet Opens Up About How Awards Season is a Humbling Experience

Timothée Chalamet is opening up about the complex emotions tied to awards season. He recently received a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. The actor opened up about the unique challenges of navigating the highs and lows of recognition in Hollywood.

Chalamet, who has been nominated for Call Me By Your Name (2017), Beautiful Boy (2018), and Wonka (2023), said one of the most humbling moments comes after preparing an acceptance speech that ultimately goes unused. He said that, in retrospect, he was self-critical and absurd in assuming that recognition is guaranteed.

He told SiriusXM, "I’ll just say this — there’s nothing more uniquely hilarious, and something you cannot share with anyone, when you get home and you tear up the little thing that you never had to use. And you think to yourself, ‘You narcissistic arrogant prick. On what planet did you think you were going to use this?'"

This is coming as Chalamet marks his fourth Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama. His latest film, A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, premieres on December 25. The biographical drama focuses on a pivotal period in Dylan's life as a 19-year-old arriving in 1960s New York City.

The Dune actor told Deadline about the movie, "My favorite thing about Edward in the production of this movie and also after this, is he really wanted to honor the spirit of Bob — who is alive and well — and Pete Seeger through this press, and not compromise why we’re ultimately there, the sort of pure values that you kind of have to when you’re putting a movie out there."

The film narrates the ascension to fame of Dylan, the powerful connections that he established within the Greenwich Village music culture, and the legendary performance that he gave. It boasts a fabulous ensemble cast: Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash alongside Timothée Chalamet.

