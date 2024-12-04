Timothée Chalamet Tries to Cover Viral Look-Alike Contest Fine, Organizer Anthony Po Politely Declines: 'Truly Funny'

Timothée Chalamet offered to pay the fine incurred by a viral look-alike contest held in October by a YouTuber, Anthony Po. Thousands of Chalamet's doppelgängers took part in the event as they stormed to downtown Manhattan. Chalamet himself surprised everyone with his appearance.

The fun event with a 50 USD prize for contestants was such a success that it sparked similar competitions around the world, celebrating look-alikes of Harry Styles, Glen Powell, Paul Mescal, and Jeon Jungkook of BTS. Netzines have been having a field day ever since.

However, to add to their amusement, People reported that the original contest caused civil unrest, and organizer Po was fined 500 USD due to the massive crowd. Chalamet was impressed by the event and contacted Po, offering to pay off the fine.

Po dismissed the offer, revealing later on that the fine had already been covered by the digital invitation app for the event known as Partiful.

Po told People, "They offered to pay the ticket, which is truly funny." He was glad about his praise from Chalamet's crew, who described the competition as "awesome".

Po said the contest was conceived as a lighthearted public stunt, designed to bring joy and curiosity to the city. As for the motivation behind organizing such a contest, Po revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, "People always joke, I look like [Chalamet]. They call me ‘Less hot Timothée Chalamet,’ so we wanted to host a look-alike competition. And the original plan was for me to enter and us to rig it. But as it got bigger, we’re like, ‘This is kind of just bigger than me,’ so we wanted it to be just a fun, wholesome thing for the city.”

While the Dune actor arrived unexpectedly at the event, Po did not get a chance to meet him because of all the chaos. Miles Mitchell, 21, won the contest, while Zander Dueve was the runner-up.

