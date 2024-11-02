To All the Boys' Lana Condor Marries Longtime Love Anthony De La Torre In Magical Malibu Ceremony; Wedding Details REVEALED

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre are married. The couple, who met in 2015 at an Emmy Awards party, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Serra Retreat Center in Malibu, California, at the end of October, according to Vogue’s November 1 report.

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actress, 27, wore a wedding dress by Vera Wang, which she picked out with her mother, Mary Condor, whom she lost in July.

“A little over two years ago, I took my mom and bridesmaids to Vera Wang to go dress shopping. My mom and I absolutely fell in love with my wedding gown the moment I tried it on, and I am so grateful I got to share that experience with her,” an emotional Condor told the aforementioned outlet, adding that the memory holds a special place in her heart because it was the only time her mother saw her as a bride.

Anthony wore two custom Brooks Brothers suits on their wedding day.

The new bride shared that their nuptials took place on top of the Malibu mountains because she and her musician boyfriend—now husband—wanted the wedding ceremony to feel timeless, whimsical, and natural.

After the pair said their "I dos," guests enjoyed live music from Professor D of the Jordan Kahn Music Company, some of the couple’s favorite foods catered by 24 Carrots, and two wedding cakes made by The Butter End. The newlyweds ended the “happiest weekend” of their lives by getting their wedding date tattooed on their arms.

Condor and De La Torre, 30, who announced their engagement in January 2022, sparked an immediate connection after meeting nearly a decade ago. The actress opened up to People about her engagement shortly after saying yes to marrying her “best friend,” sharing that she was “very, very, very excited” to become his wife soon.

Condor described De La Torre as her “person” who has been with her every step of the way since 2015. She expressed the desire to always be by his side, as he’s her “warrior rock,” supporting and encouraging her during times when she felt exhausted from her ever-changing world and fluctuating showbiz career.

In the days leading up to her wedding, Condor shared a post on Instagram, expressing her excitement about the milestone occasion. Alongside photos from her bachelorette celebration with friends—which appeared to include horseback riding out in nature—she wrote, “Feeling so full of love — wedding week.”

Back in August, Condor teased her wedding by sharing photos and videos from the surprise bridal shower her friends threw for her, writing that she “will remember it forever.” In one clip, De La Torre can be seen escorting the then-bride-to-be into the party venue and embracing her as she becomes emotional.

Among notable attendees at Condor and De La Torre’s wedding were her To All the Boys co-star Madeleine Arthur, Janel Parrish, Sarayu Blue, and Liza Koshy.

