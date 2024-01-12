Today's Final Jeopardy (January 11, 2024): Who won Game 89 of Season 40?

Game 89 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on January 11, 2024, and here's what happened. John Guszkowski, Allison Strekal, and Long Nguyen competed against each other to win the 89th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won January 11, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Long Nguyen won Jeopardy on January 11, 2024, against John Guszkowski and Allison Strekal. The categories under the first round were The Bible Book Saith…; On The Movie Bill; Notorious; Parts Of The Whole; It’s Up 2 U; Old York, Old York. While John gave seventeen correct and one wrong answer, Allison gave seven correct and two incorrect responses, and Long gave six correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with John at $14,200, Allison at $2,600, and Long at $2,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were The Constitutional Convention; Former Names Of Capital Cities; Novels; Episodes Of The Sitcom; Clocks; 7-Letter Words. The score after the round stood with Allison at $19,000, John at $18,200, and Long at $15,000. Allison gave 14 correct answers and 2 wrong response, while John gave 24 correct answers with 4 incorrect response, and Long gave 18 correct answers with 4 wrong responses.

What was the final question on January 11, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the January 11, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Brand Names and the clue said, "The name of this food brand that was introduced in 1964 was influenced by an art movement of that time.” The answer to the clue was, "Pop-Tarts."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

