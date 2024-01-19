Today's Final Jeopardy (January 18, 2024): Who won Game 94 of Season 40?

Game 94 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on January 18, 2024, and here's what happened. Nik Berry, Kendra Westerhaus, and Martha Bath competed against each other to win the 94th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won January 18, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Martha Bath won Jeopardy on January 18, 2024, against Nik Berry, and Kendra Westerhaus. The categories under the first round were Classical Music; What In The Wide World Of Sports…?; Take It Back!; Vegetable Stew; The Past, Presently; The Mising Leter. While Martha gave 10 correct and 0 wrong answers, Nik gave 11 correct and 1 incorrect responses, and Kendra gave 8 correct and 3 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Martha at $6,800, Nik at $4,200, and Kendra at $3,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were On The Map; A Woman’s Place; Movie Titles With Numbers In Them; Painful Memories; The Writer’S Strike; An “H” & “R” Block. The score after the round stood with Martha at $9,600, Kendra at $4,800, and Nik at $800. Martha gave 13 correct answers and 1 wrong response, while Kendra gave 15 correct answers with 6 incorrect responses, and Nik gave 22 correct answers with 5 wrong responses.

What was the final question on January 17, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the January 18, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category 20th Century History and the clue said, "After the Vietnam War, Vietnam got bogged down in a campaign against this leader whom it managed to overthrow in 1979." The answer to the clue was, "Pol Pot."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

