Who Is Ike Barinholtz? Know More About Celebrity Jeopardy Star And Mindy Project Alum

Ike Barinholtz, the debut season Celebrity Jeopardy victor, competed with regular Jeopardy champions on Monday, and how! He won the episode by bringing in $28,601 against Melissa Klapper’s $21,400 and Ray Lalonde’s $13,800.

Mind you, Klapper and Lalonde had won three and thirteen games respectively on the quiz game show.

Amid Barinholtz’s latest Jeopardy triumph, we are getting to know the actor and comedian better down below. Care to join?

Ike Barinholtz — a Comedian, a Producer, a Writer, a Director, and an Actor

Ike Barinholtz is an American actor and comedian, well-recognized for his roles in comedy series MADtv, Eastbound and Down, The Mindy Project, Bless the Harts, The Afterparty, and History of the World, Part II.

Not to forget, he won the inaugural season of Celebrity Jeopardy just last year.

Barinholtz’s film credits include Disaster Movie, Neighbours, Sisters, Suicide Squad, The Hunt, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Snatched, Blockers, and more.

As for his writing credits, Barinholtz, 47, served as a co-writer on the action comedy film Central Intelligence (2016). He also wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the 2018 comedy film The Oath.

Ike Barinholtz — Early Life and Education

Barinholtz, a Chicago native, grew up in the windy city’s Lakeview neighborhood. He is the son of Peggy and Alan Barinholtz, an attorney and an actor. His brother Jon Barinholtz is also an actor. Barinholtz is Jewish.

For his education, he attended Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School, The Latin School of Chicago, and Boston University. Barinholtz, however, dropped out of college and worked for the Chicago Transit Authority before venturing into comedy, for which he got inspired after attending a comedy show at The Vic Theatre. To work on his delivery of jokes and engage people, Ike began taking comedy classes at The Second City, ImprovOlympic, and Annoyance Theater.

Following that, he spent two years in Amsterdam, collaborating with the renowned comedy group Boom Chicago, founded by members from Chicago who are based in the Netherlands.

Barinholtz is also an excellent impressionist, something the followers of MADtv would already know. On the show, Barinholtz did impersonations of several celebrities including Matt Damon, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dane Cook, Mark Wahlberg, Alex Trebek, and more.

Additionally, over the years, Barinholtz has made notable guest appearances in shows such as The Twilight Zone, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Friends from College, and Mapleworth Murders.

Ike Barinholtz – Personal Life

Barinholtz resides in a $3.3 million five-bedroom home in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles, with his producer wife Erica Hanson, whom he married in 2009. The couple share three daughters.

