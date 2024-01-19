Dua Lipa Gives Word For The Wise On Writing Breakup Songs; Says 'I Can See My Ex Move On And Feel Good About It'

Dua Lipa has always been one of the stars who keeps their romantic life a little private. But she opened up to Brittany Spanos for the February Cover Story of Rolling Stone where she spoke about not only her new album but also something she learned about her most recent healthy breakup.

What did Dua Lipa say about healthy breakups?

Even though Dua Lipa was allegedly in a relationship with Anwar Hadid and then had another brief romance last year, she confirmed that she was single again in December of 2023. In her interview with Rolling Stones, which was published last Tuesday, she opened up about how a recent healthy breakup without any animosity has “taught (her) a lot”.

The Grammy winning singer also said, “I think I’ve had breakups in my life where I felt like the only kind of breakup you could have was when things just ended really badly.” But in her recent breakup, she learned that things can end nicely between two people and they can move on and be happy about their ex moving on with their lives. She said it made her feel like “an evolved human being.”

One of the new tracks in the singer’s new album is a direct reflection of this sentiment. The lyrics say, “I must have loved you more than I ever knew… I’m not mad/I’m not hurt/You got everything you deserve.” Rolling Stones described the song as dreamy, midtempo track [that] plays out like an updated take on Gwen Stefani’s ‘Cool.” The song is about moving on and finding your own peace and not harboring any toxicity about your ex’s new relationship, and rather being happy for him.

What else do we know about Dua Lipa’s next album?

There has been a lot of hype about Dua Lipa’s new album for some time now. But neither the release date nor the final name of the album has been made public yet. There will be a total of 11 songs in the album, which will include the single Houdini that Lipa released two months ago.

But the 28 year old singer has a really exciting year in front of her. Her Dance the Night Away from the movie Barbie has been nominated for two Grammys this year- both for Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Song of the Year. Lipa already has two Grammy wins under her belt and this year might add more feathers to her crown.

Even though she mentioned her single status and opened up about the “fun parts” of being single in Audacy’s Check In podcast after the release of Houdini, she has sparked romance rumors once again. Just last week, the singer was seen with actor Callum Turner in the premier of his latest project Masters of Air. Turner, who is known for his role as Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts movies, has since been seen with Lipa on a dinner date as well. So whether it's romance or career, Dua Lipa seems to be flourishing on both fronts.

