Today's Final Jeopardy (January 31, 2024): Who won Game 103 of Season 40?

Game 103 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on January 31, 2024, and here's what happened. Ron Cheung, Erin Portman, and Michael Menkhus competed against each other to win the 102nd game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won January 31, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Michael Menkhus won Jeopardy on January 31, 2024, against Ron Cheung and Erin Portman. The categories under the first round were The English Past; Platforming; Silent H; A Square Meal; The State’S Most Populous County; Questionable Movies. While Michael gave 13 correct and 0 wrong answers, Ron gave 12 correct and 3 incorrect responses, and Erin gave 2 correct and 0 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Michael at $7,400, Ron at $2,800, and Erin at $600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were The English Past Tense; Opera; Business & Finance History; Tech Talk; Mountains Of Literature; Artful Rogers. The score after the round stood with Michael at $17,800, Ron at $8,200, and Erin at $2,600. Michael gave 26 correct answers and 3 wrong responses, while Ron gave 20 correct answers with 4 incorrect responses, and Erin gave 7 correct answers with 1 wrong response.

What was the final question on January 31, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the January 31, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category American Musicians and the clue said, "Also an author, this singer who had 5 top 40 hits in the 1970s was called the “Pirate Laureate”." The answer to the clue was, "Jimmy Buffett."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.