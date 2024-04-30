Who can forget the iconic ACP Pradyuman and his team from CID? For every 90s kid, binge-watching this legendary crime fiction show was a beloved pastime. The series aired on Sony TV for two decades.

Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava, famous for playing the roles of Senior Inspectors Daya and Abhijeet in the much-loved TV show CID, recently had a get-together.

Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava reunite, sparking nostalgia among fans

Dayanand Shetty aka Daya took to his Instagram and shared a video with his former co-star and dear friend Aditya Srivastava aka Abhijeet that sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans. In the video, Dayanand was seen driving the car while Aditya Srivastava sat beside him, accompanied by the soulful melody of Kishore Kumar's Zindagi Ke Safar Mein.

He wrote in the caption, “Team INFINITY PRODUCTIONS. HAD A WONDERFUL TIME IN GOA, WAY TO GO.” Commenting on the post, Ansha Sayed who played the role of Sub-Inspector Purvi in C.I.D, wrote, “This team is pure, unconditional love.” Shraddha Musle dropped hearts in the comment section.

Fan reactions

Earlier, a reunion of some CID actors took place, and they shared a sneak peek of it on social media. Shraddha Musle took to her social media account, sharing multiple photos of her reunion with former CID co-stars. The pictures captured Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Shrivastav, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ajay Nagrath, Shraddha Musle herself, and Ansha Sayed posing together.

About CID

CID featured Shivaji Satam, Ashutosh Gowariker, Dayanand Shetty, Narendra Gupta, Aditya Srivastava, Sanjeev Seth, and several others in key roles. Broadcasting on Sony TV, the series aired from 1998 to 2018.

